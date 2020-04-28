Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Schumer Bill Would Keep Trump’s Name Off Relief Checks

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

On orders from the U.S. Treasury Department, President Donald Trump's name is appearing on millions of $1200 relief checks that Americans are receiving as part of the $2.2 trillion package signed into law in March in response to the coronavirus crisis. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is vehemently opposed to Trump's name appearing on those checks —and Politico's Marianne Levine is reporting that the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate is planning to introduce legislation that would keep the president's name off future coronavirus relief checks.

Levine reports that Schumer's proposal, which is being called the No PR Act, "would prohibit the use of federal dollars toward any material that promotes the names or signatures of Trump or Vice President Mike Pence."

In an official statement, Schumer asserted, "President Trump, unfortunately, appears to see the pandemic as just another opportunity to promote his own political interests. The No PR Act puts an end to the president's exploitation of taxpayer money for promotional material that only benefits his re-election campaign."

Schumer went on to say, "Delaying the release of stimulus checks so his signature could be added is a waste of time and money."

In addition to the $2.2 package passed in March, Congress has passed a separate $484 billion coronavirus relief bill that includes, among other things, $380 billion for small businesses and $75 billion for hospitals.

Not all Americans receiving the $1200 payments are being paid via physical paper checks, however. The Hill's Justin Wise notes that "about 70 million Americans are expected to receive checks with Trump's name on them, while at least 80 million others will have the payments directly deposited into their bank accounts."

