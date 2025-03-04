Former Officials Warn Social Security Purge 'May Delay Retiree Benefits'
The Social Security Administration (SSA) is now confirming that it plans to lay off 7,000 workers as President Donald Trump's administration proceeds with its mass firings of federal employees.
CNBC reported that while the SSA won't be laying off 50 percent of its workforce as it previously suggested, it's aiming to reduce its number of employees from 57,000 to 50,000. While the agency won't be gutted by the firings, Greg Senden— a paralegal analyst who worked at the SSA for 27 years — said it's likely the layoffs will harm beneficiaries.
""It's going to extend the amount of time that it takes for them to have their claim processed," said Senden, who helps the American Federation of Government Employees administer Social Security benefits to its retirees in six states. "It's going to extend the amount of time that they have to wait to get benefits.
The SSA, which is now led by acting commissioner Leland Dudek, said it aims to achieve most of its layoffs through offering early retirement to longtime employees and voluntary reassignments. It also hunted at "reduction-in-force actions that could include abolishment of organizations and positions."
Dudek, who the Washington Post reported praised South African centibillionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on social media, leapfrogged several more senior officials at the SSA to lead the agency last month. He took over after former acting commissioner Michelle King was effectively forced out after refusing to allow DOGE officials to access sensitive Social Security data.
Last month, Martin O'Malley — the Democratic Maryland ex-governor who served as SSA commissioner under former President Joe Biden — warned that if DOGE made drastic cuts to the agency, retirees could soon feel the brunt of it in their pockets.
"At this rate, they will break it. And they will break it fast, and there will be an interruption of benefits," O'Malley said. "I believe you will see that within the next 30 to 90 days."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- Top Treasury Official Quits As Musk Seeks Control Over Social Security And Medicare Payments ›
- Musk's 'DOGE' Cuts Will Hit Red States (And Trump Voters) Hard ›
- 'Total System Collapse': Trump Official Demands Mass Firing Of Social Security Staff ›
- GOP Governor Urges Medicare, Social Security To Be Cut And 'Privatized' ›
- Republicans Confirm Musk Will Urge Social Security And Medicare Cuts ›
- Musk Says He'll Cut $500M In Medicare And Social Security 'Entitlements' ›