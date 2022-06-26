The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Toddler Troll Margie Rants At British Reporter: 'Go Back To Your Country'

@nationalmemo

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

YouTube Screenshot

During a press conference Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) aggressively told a British reporter to "go back to your country" when questioned about gun violence nationwide.

At a press conference, Greene called out the 14 Republican senators — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who had voted on Tuesday to advance the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a gun safety bill.

"These are the Republican senators that Republican voters do not support anymore," Greene said.

At the press conference, Siobhan Kennedy, a Washington correspondent for British broadcaster Channel 4, noted the disparity in gun violence between the United States and the United Kingdom.

"We don't have guns in the U.K., that is true, but we don't have mass shootings either," Kennedy said. "Children aren't scared to go to school."

"You have mass stabbings, lady," Greene replied. "You have all kinds of murder. And you've got laws against that."

When the reporter attempted to highlight America's higher rates of violence, Greene replied, "Well, you can go back to your country and worry about your no guns. We like ours here."

The Georgia congresswoman later took to Twitter to boast about her xenophobic comments: "When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: 'go back to your own country.'"

In 2020, the homicide rate per 100,000 people in the United States is 5.3, while the U.K. has a rate of just 1.2, according to WorldAtlas.

Moreover, the Washington Post noted that the United States, in fact, has a much higher rate of stabbing homicides at 6.3 per million residents, compared to the United Kingdom's 3.9 per million residents.

This is not the first time Greene has made xenophobic or anti-immigrant comments.

In April, while speaking to a far-right Catholic activist, Greene claimed that Christians who help undocumented migrants are under Satan's control.

In 2020, GOP House leaders condemned Greene's racist, Islamophobic, and antisemitic statements after Facebook videos uncovered by Politico showed the then-candidate saying that Muslims do not belong in government, calling Jewish Democratic megadonor George Soros a Nazi, and suggesting that Black people "are held slaves to the Democratic Party."

A final Senate vote is expected on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act this week.

The compromise bill does not include many measures Democrats have pushed for, such as universal background checks for gun sales, bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, or a national red flag law. However, it would take steps to disarm convicted domestic abusers, enhance background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21, and would expand gun dealer registration rules.

Reprinted with permission from American Independent.

Related Articles Around the Web
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Lauren Boebert's Gun-Nut Grill Is Getting Evicted

@alexvhenderson

Rep. Lauren Boebert

YouTube Screenshot

For far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, owning a gun-themed restaurant called Shooters Grill has been a major promotional tool among fellow MAGA Republicans and members of the National Rifle Association (NRA). But according to Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger, Boebert’s promotional tool may be in trouble: Sollenberger reports that Boebert’s restaurant is “facing an uncertain” future now that the new landlord of the property she has been renting has announced that he won’t be renewing her lease.

In an article published by the Beast on June 23, Sollenberger describes the property’s new landlord as a “marijuana retailer.”

Keep reading... Show less
Lauren Boebert

Trump Reported To Fear Voter Fury Over Abortion Ruling

Former President Donald Trump

YouTube Screenshot

Publicly, former President Donald Trump is taking credit for the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and ultimately revoking women's right to legal abortions. But, behind closed doors, he reportedly is not thrilled about the ruling.

According to Rolling Stone, "privately, the former president is anxious about what the end of Roe, and the flood of extreme Republican state-level anti-abortion laws it will unleash, will mean for the GOP’s electoral prospects — and for his own."

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}