Georgia DA’s Investigation Of Trump Sent To Grand Jury

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

ATLANTA — Fulton County prosecutors are expected to appear before a grand jury this week seeking subpoenas for documents and witnesses related to their investigation of former President Donald Trump and some of his top associates for possible election fraud, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned. Legal experts are split as to whether there's a strong case to be made, but most agree Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's election results merit greater scrutiny. Fani Willis, Fulton's new district attorney, has said she's prepared to follow the evidence wherever it leads. Some believe the r...

Proposed Tax On ‘Ultra-Millonaires’ Could Raise Trillions In Revenue

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

"Elizabeth Warren" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Three congressional Democrats unveiled a plan Monday to raise $3 trillion in new revenue over the next decade. By taxing only those worth more than $50 million, the proposal would not raise taxes on 99.95 percent of Americans.

