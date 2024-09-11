The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Moderator Debunks Trump Lie On 'Execution Of Babies' After Birth

DONALD TRUMP: They have abortion in the ninth month. They even have, and you can look at the governor of West Virginia, the previous governor of West Virginia, not the current governor; he's doing an excellent job. But the governor before, he said the baby will be born and we will decide what to do with the baby, in other words, we will execute the baby.

And that's why I did that because that predominates, because they're radical. The Democrats are radical in that and her vice presidential pick -- which I think he is a horrible pick by the way for our country because he is really out of it -- but her vice presidential pick says, "Abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine." He also says, "Execution after birth." It's execution, no longer abortion, because the baby is born is okay, and that's not okay with me, hence the vote.

LINSEY DAVIS (ABC MODERATOR): There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born.

