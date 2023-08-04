The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Trump Lawyers Busted In Michigan For Tampering With Voting Machines

Stefanie Lambert, a Michigan attorney connected to former President Donald Trump, has been indicted for "accessing and tampering with voting machines" as part of the effort to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, the Associated Press' Joey Cappelletti reported on Thursday.

"The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer whom Trump endorsed in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, and former GOP state Rep. Daire Rendon were arraigned in connection with the case," Cappelletti recalled. "Lambert, DePerno, and Rendon were named by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office last year as having 'orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators.'"


Michigan, Colorado, and Georgia are all states in which "people breached election systems while embracing and spreading Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen," Cappelletti said.

Cappelletti noted that in Michigan, "Five vote tabulators were illegally taken from three counties and brought to a hotel room, according to documents released last year by Nessel's office. The tabulators were then broken into and 'tests' were performed on the equipment."

Nine people overall were named "in connection with the scheme," Cappelletti added, "which ends the charging decisions in this investigation.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

RNC Now Endorses Early Voting But Trump Still Claims It's 'Corrupt'

After years of opposing early voting laws, Republicans in Virginia and nationally have been mounting an effort this summer to convince conservative voters to take advantage of those same laws, while former President Donald Trump and some Virginia Republicans have undermined their efforts.

GOP 'Star Witness' Shot Down Claims Of Biden Corruption

When Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer gave closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee on July 31, it quickly seemed clear that none of it implicated President Joe Biden, and nothing much implicated Hunter Biden himself in any corruption shenanigans related to Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. For a few hours after Archer gave his testimony, Republican officials kept mum. In contrast, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) spoke with reporters about how much of a bust this witness was for conservatives trying to use their House majority to frame the Biden family.

