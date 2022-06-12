The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

'Not Afraid Of Clowns': GOP's Rice Defends Vote To Impeach Trump

Facing heat from conservatives at home, Trump’s clamor for his ouster, and a fast-rising Trump-backed challenger, Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) has continued to defend his vote to impeach Trump for inciting a mob that attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In a 35-minute interview with the New York Times on Friday, Rice, a five-term lawmaker and one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, called the former President’s crusade against him “Trump’s Very Presidential Traveling Revenge Circus.”

Keep reading... Show less

In South Carolina Primary, Haley And Trump Candidates Wage Proxy War

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is touring the country, hoping that former President Donald Trump doesn't run again and block her path to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

That may be why a pitched primary battle is taking shape in Haley’s home state of South Carolina, a proxy war between her and Trump. Haley has backed the incumbent, Rep. Nancy Mace, who condemned Trump’s actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol. She has also said that the rioting wiped out Trump’s legacy.

Keep reading... Show less
