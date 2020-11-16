<p>The Gipper had mounted a doomed, too-late challenge to Richard M. Nixon in 1968 and then challenged fellow Republican President Gerald R. Ford in the 1976 primaries all the way to the Kansas City, Missouri, convention (where, when defeated, he made a gracious, off-the-cuff concession speech to the convention and undoubtedly helped himself for 1980).</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
Joe Biden, who will be 78, our oldest president ever elected, was elected by the nation's youngest voters. According to two national surveys of 1,600 actual voters conducted on Nov. 3 by the respected Republican polling firm, Public Opinion Strategies, Biden won voters between the ages of 18 and 29 (18 percent of the electorate) by 65 percent to 23 percent and voters between the ages of 30 and 44 (22 percent of the electorate) by 53 percent to 38 percent. But the older voters between the ages of 45 and 59 preferred the younger Donald Trump, 74, over Biden by 54 percent to 43 percent.
Peter D. Hart, the dean of public opinion and co-founder of the NBC-Wall Street Journal poll, found that 9 percent of 2020 voters were going to the polls for the first time, and they voted for Joe Biden over Donald Trump by 57 percent to 40 percent. In such a close race, those newcomers made a difference, especially in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Political junkies (in whose ranks I can be found) are always looking for the bellwether county that, in every election, votes for the winning candidate. Going into Nov. 3, there were 19 counties in 11 states that have voted for the winning presidential candidate in every election since 1980. Now, according to Hart, there is only one that has voted for the winner in the last 10 presidential contests: Clallam County in Washington state, in the shadow of the Olympic Mountains. The other 18 "bellwether" counties all voted for Trump.

Former George W. Bush political adviser, Karl Rove, gets credit for reminding us of how highly unlikely it is that a recount overturns the Election Day results. He points out that there have been a grand total of three statewide contests in the last half-century when recounts changed the initial outcome. They were the 1974 U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire, the 2004 gubernatorial race in the state of Washington and the 2008 U.S. Senate race in Minnesota. Here's the kicker: The margins in those statewide races were, respectively, 355, 261 and 215 votes after Election Day.

I dislike repeating gossip, but what else are you going to do with it? A melancholy and plaintive Donald Trump, upset by the huge and spontaneous celebration outside the White House when Joe Biden's victory was announced, "reportedly" asked, "Why do people take such an instant dislike to me?" only to be answered candidly by a soon-to-be former White House staffer, "Because, Mr. President, it saves them time."

To find out more about Mark Shields and read his past columns, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
