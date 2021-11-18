The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Why 'Moderate' Republicans Refused To Censure Gosar

Reps. Adam Kinzinger, left, and Liz Cheney

The House on Wednesday voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) — a rare punishment for a House lawmaker that's only taken place 23 times in all of American history — over a violent "anime"-style video his staff tweeted on November 8.

The animated video showed Gosar violently decapitating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and attacking President Joe Biden with swords. After Democrats expressed outrage over the video, Gosar tweeted a meme that read, "It's a cartoon. Relax."

House Censures Gosar And Strips Him Of Committee Posts

Rep. Paul Gosar

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

One week after Rep. Paul Gosar posted a video depicting the murder of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a violent attack on President Joe Biden, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 223-207, to censure the Arizona Republican and strip him of his assignments on two congressional committees.

Keep reading... Show less
