Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Organization Must Hand Over Documents Say New York Judge

Eric Trump

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron has just ordered President Donald Trump's company, the Trump Organization, to hand over more documents to the State of New York's Attorney General, Letitia James.

James has been investigating President Donald Trump's family businesses since March of 2019, just two months after she took office.

"The ruling could force the Trump Organization to divulge reams of information about engineer Ralph Mastromonaco," Law & Crime reports, "who was retained to develop the Seven Springs estate, one of four properties currently subject to a broad investigation into whether Eric Trump and various corporate entities improperly inflated assets to obtain tax benefits."

"In 1995, Trump Organization subsidiary Seven Springs LLC bought the estate for $7.5 million," Law & Crimes adds. "Two decades later, Trump agreed to establish a 'conservation easement' to provide a habitat for rare salamanders and bats in 2015, assessing the value of that property's feature at $21.1 million the next year."

James celebrated the development Tuesday afternoon.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump organization
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Accepting Biden Win, McConnell Aims To Shut Down GOP Denial

@alexvhenderson
Photo by USACE HQ/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Although the Electoral College confirmed on Monday that President-elect Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, some allies of President Donald Trump are hoping that Republicans in Congress will refuse to acknowledge Biden's victory during the Jan. 6 joint session. But according to Axios' Alayna Treene and Politico's Jake Sherman, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate to accept Biden's certification that day.

Keep reading... Show less
Mitch McConnell