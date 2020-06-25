Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Polls: Trump's Unpopularity Dragging Down GOP Senators In Key States

Arizona Senator Martha McSally

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

The Republican Party will suffer a double whammy in November if it loses control of not only the White House, but also, the U.S. Senate. And according to New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Matt Stevens, recent polling indicates that President Donald Trump is hurting the GOP's chances of maintaining its Senate majority.

Martin and Stevens report that according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, "President Trump's erratic performance in office and his deteriorating standing in the polls [are] posing a grave threat to his party's Senate majority, imperiling incumbents in crucial swing states and undermining Republican prospects in one of the few states they had hoped to gain a seat [Michigan].

"The battleground states where Republican senators could be in trouble, Martin and Stevens write, range from Arizona to North Carolina. And the states in which Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, are also the states in which Republican U.S. Senate candidates are trailing Democrats.

For example, the Times and Siena found that in Arizona, GOP Sen. Martha McSally is trailing Democrat Mark Kelly by nine percent, and in Michigan, incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters is ahead of Republican John James by ten percent. In North Carolina, meanwhile, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is trailing Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham by three percent.

Kirk Adams, the Republican who formerly served as speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, told the Times, "The election is a referendum on Trump. That could change, but until then, down-ballot Republicans will have to decide if they will ride the Trump train to its final destination or if they need to establish some brand independence."

In Arizona, McSally is all-in for Trump, and 52-year-old Tempe resident Jill Cohen noted that she won't vote for McSally for that reason. Cohen, who left the GOP in 2016, told the Times, "I really like (Democratic Sen.) Kyrsten Sinema…. because she is willing to go across the aisle and work bipartisan. And I think Kelly would, too."

Similarly, Fern Fousse, an 84-year-old Tucson resident, criticized McSally for being a "Trump lackey" and told the Times, "I'm a Republican. I have a voice. And I am not a Trump Republican…. Martha McSally's campaign has been so negative…. Mark Kelly sounds like a nice person, a winner and someone who can work with both parties."

The Times/Siena poll found Biden leading Trump by 14 percent nationally and by 11 percent in Michigan and Wisconsin, ten percent in Pennsylvania, seven percent in Arizona, nine percent in North Carolina and six percent in Florida.

GOP Leader Berates Reporter Who Asked About 'Kung Flu' Racism

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy lashed out at a reporter on Thursday who asked whether the California Republican thought Donald Trump's use of a racist term "kung-flu" was "an appropriate way to characterize the coronavirus."

McCarthy exploded in outrage over the questions, saying in response, "Do you think that's the most pressing issue you have about the coronavirus? ... What I'm thinking about is why that is your most pressing issue as a question. When we've just seen a spike in coronavirus, you're concerned about somebody and the way they name it."



Trump's use of the racist term for the coronavirus has sparked outrage, especially as many Asian Americans have found themselves the target of hate crimes and violence while Trump and Republicans continue to blame the COVID-19 pandemic on China.

At first, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway agreed it was not acceptable to use the term after a Chinese American CBS News reporter had said that a White House aide — whom she didn't name — used the "kung-flu" term.

"Of course it's wrong," Conway said on March 18.

Since then, Trump himself has started using the term, and as such Conway and other White House staffers have excused the behavior.

"My reaction is that the president has made very clear he wants everybody to understand — and I think many Americans do understand — that the virus originated in China and had China been more transparent and honest with the United States and the world, we wouldn't have all the death and destruction that unfortunately we've suffered and that's important, continue to be important," Conway said on Tuesday, reversing her past comment that using the term was "highly offensive" and "very hurtful."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also said on Monday that it's not racist to use the term.

"The president does not believe it's offensive to note that this virus came from China and to stand up for our U.S. military, who China's making an active effort to completely defame, and that is unacceptable to the president," McEnany said.

McCarthy on Thursday wouldn't say whether he thought the racist term was racist. Instead, he appeared angry that he had to answer for Trump's use of the racist term at all.

"I think we should all focus, learn more about this disease, and stop this virus," McCarthy said. "But every time I've come here, you've always had those type of questions. It's interesting to me, if that's what your viewers care most about."

However, polls show voters do care about racism, with Trump's poll numbers sinking thanks in part to Trump's sowing of racial division.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

kevin mccarthy