Denied! Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Final Bid To Appeal $5M Carroll Award
President Donald Trump's desperate long-shot bid to the Supreme Court officially went down in flames Monday, per MS NOW, "cementing" his costly legal loss to E. Jean Carroll.
Trump had requested that the Supreme Court reconsider its previous decision not to hear his appeal of the civil case he lost to Carroll, when a jury found him liable for sexually abusing the writer during an encounter in 1996, and for later defaming her in 2022. As MS NOW's Jordan Rubin noted, this request was always likely to fail, as the court rarely grants such requests to reconsider cases that it previously passed on.
"The high court denial appeared on a routine order list, where the court announced the latest action on pending petitions, including many other denials," Rubin explained. "As is typical for such orders, there was no explanation for it."
With this loss, Trump now appears out of legal options in his fight to regain the $5 million award, plus interest, that Carroll was awarded by a judge. This denial is separate, however, from his other request to appeal the $83.3 million judgment against him in a different case involving Carroll, which Rubin noted involves more complex legal issues, including the presidential immunity that the court previously granted to him.
"Trump still has a separate petition pending before the Supreme Court in the other case Carroll won against him, in which a jury awarded her $83.3 million in defamation damages over statements he made in 2019, during his first term in office," Rubin detailed. "The justices likely will not announce whether they will review that one until the fall, at least. It raises different legal issues than the $5 million case, including presidential immunity."
Reprinted with permission from AlterNet
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