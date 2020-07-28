Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: How Trump Republicans Are Killing The Lone Star State

@nationalmemo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump

Watch cable television and you'll see lots of Americans who are simply too stupid to take coronavirus seriously. They complain about wearing masks, insist the pandemic is a hoax, and mimic the mindless behavior of President Trump, whom they tend to idolize.

Unfortunately, a number of these imbeciles are in positions of power – notably in Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott has led the state into a nightmare of disease and government dysfunction, along with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. (Vice President Mike Pence told his share of lethal lies about the Lone Star State, too.)

Somebody needs to be held accountable for the continuing destruction of Texas. And the fine people at MeidasTouch SuperPAC want to make sure everyone knows who. That's why they produced "Trump Kills Texas."

It's short but very sharp. Just click.



texas
‘Why Would You Be That Selfish?’ Infected Arkansas Anti-Masker Voices Her Regret

@AyshaQamar
Photo by Shibuya246 / CC BY-NC 2.0

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

While some individuals are still dismissing expert recommendations to wear face coverings or masks in public, others are sharing stories of regret. As cases of the novel coronavirus increase in the U.S., anti-maskers nationwide are changing their stances as they experience symptoms of the pandemic. By sharing their stories, individuals who once denied the severity of the virus hope they can emphasize the importance of following safety guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

After vocalizing her views against masks, a city official in Arkansas called herself "selfish" and shared that she no longer doubts the use of masks after being diagnosed with COVID-19. "I knew I was going to die, and I knew I was going to do it alone," Sandra Brand told ABC News affiliate News5. Brand has spent over two weeks in the hospital fighting coronavirus alone.

mask wearing