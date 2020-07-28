EndorseThis: How Trump Republicans Are Killing The Lone Star State

<p>She shared her story with the news outlet and documented her journey on social media, including experiencing high fevers, body aches, and the inability to breathe. "I can breathe for the first time in over two weeks," she said.</p><p>This experience in which Brand emphasized being alone has made her not only change her opinion on masks but advocate for people to wear them. "I'm on the city council in Osceola, we were going to be voting on mandatory masks and I was against it. I was like why should they be able to tell me what to do." She added: "If you can stop somebody from coming in this room and feeling the kind of pain and fear that I have felt, why would you want to be that selfish?"</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div><p>Not everyone against masks has had the opportunity to rethink their stance after experiencing the virus. A number of individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and<a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/7/13/1960417/-Cautionary-COVID-tales-Friends-and-families-share-deadly-consequences-of-hoaxes-and-misinformation" target="_blank"> died</a> as a result. Luckily, Brand is now in the hospital's COVID-19 Unit where she will be using a trial drug in hopes of a quicker recovery, according to News5.</p><p>Some states across the U.S. still have no statewide mandate to wear a mask despite the consistent surge in positive cases the U.S. has seen. In many of these states, <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/7/15/1960759/-Viral-videos-depict-individuals-nationwide-resorting-to-violence-when-asked-to-wear-a-mask-in-public" target="_blank">viral videos</a> have shown individuals resorting to violence after being asked to wear masks in stores by employees. Last week, the U.S. coronavirus death toll surpassed 1,000 for <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/coronavirus-updates-hundreds-texas-bar-owners-pledge-defiance/story?id=71982262" target="_blank">five days straight </a>yet, the Trump <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/7/23/1963294/-White-House-claims-Stephen-Miller-s-grandma-recovered-from-COVID-19-Problem-is-she-died-from-it?_=2020-07-23T14:28:02.218-07:00" target="_blank">administration continues to fail </a>in its response to the pandemic and individuals nationwide continue to protest mask mandates. Without safety measures in place for all residents of the country to abide by, the coronavirus will continue to spread until a vaccine is found. The coronavirus pandemic is real and deadly. Until the current administration acknowledges this and takes appropriate action, cases will continue to increase.</p>
