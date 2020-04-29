Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Why Those UFOs Worry Jimmy Kimmel

The Air Force's release of video showing unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, is worrying Jimmy Kimmel in lockdown. It's not just the pandemic, it's the president. "Has there ever been a worse time for an alien to say 'Take me to your leader'? I think I'd just lead them to, like, Morgan Freeman's house or something."

But with Trump urging us all to chug Clorox, the UFOs aren't even the biggest news of the week. What about Kim Jong Un, the North Korean dictator and Trump pal who is missing and rumored dead? Trump hints that he knows what's going on with his thuggish pal -- which Jimmy says must mean he knows nothing.

We also learned this week that US intelligence officials warned Trump a dozen times about the looming pandemic last January and February, trying to get his attention while he was mostly playing golf. Their fatal mistake, notes Kimmel, was putting that crucial information in a briefing book. They should have warned him with a dancing cheeseburger on Twitter.

Click and chortle amid the chaos.

Far-Right Wants To Act Out Its Civil War Fantasies Now

Paul Becker

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The Age of Conspiracy Theories in which we are now immured has produced a kind of bastard offspring: the Shared Violent Fantasy. Exhibit A is the "Boogaloo," the far-right's ironic name for the long-sought "second civil war" they believe is on the verge of erupting in the United States—and in which the ongoing novel-coronavirus pandemic has become a virtual petri dish for cultivating the fear of societal collapse essential to their worldview.

Like many conspiracy theories, and all such fantasies, the "Boogaloo" has a powerful tendency to produce real-life violence from people who absorb the underlying paranoid values and believe in them fervently. A recent incident in Texas in which a self-proclaimed "Boogaloo Boi" set out to murder a police officer in order to help spark the civil war underscores the extent to which the believers are likely eventually to attempt manifesting their fantasies—which can entail violence not just against authorities, but sometimes even their unsuspecting neighbors.

Keep reading... Show less
