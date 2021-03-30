The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Jimmy Kimmel Toasts Trump's Deranged Wedding Speech

Jimmy Kimmel

Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live

Among any couple's worst fears when planning a wedding is someone -- a distant cousin? -- picking up the mic and delivering an incoherent speech that ruins the joyous occasion. Now every Mar-a-Lago guests must add the 45th President of the United States to that list of perils.

The internet has been going bananas, ripping Trump left and right for the embarrassing, sloppy, and conspiracy-ridden wedding speech he delivered last weekend. But no one dishes Trump comedy like Jimmy Kimmel. And he inflicts suitable penalties on Eric Trump and the MyPillow guy, too.

Click and the laughs will follow!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump wedding speech

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

The GOP Has No Vision, Weak Leadership, And Terrible Poll Ratings

@kerryeleveld

Former President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (left)

"President Trump and Vice President Pence on Capitol Hill" by The White House is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

Ever since Donald Trump managed to get 74 million votes last November, Congressional Republicans have been obsessed with recreating that type of inflated turnout in subsequent election cycles despite the fact that Joe Biden beat Trump by 7 million votes. In fact, finding a way to lock in all those Trump voters has become some sort of white whale for the GOP.

Keep reading... Show less
gop poll

Close
Copy link