EndorseThis: Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates 'Pranksgiving' With Trump Disses

<p>"If he is elected, the stock market will crash," Trump <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/live-blog/2020-10-22-trump-biden-election-n1244210/ncrd1244450#blogHeader" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> in a presidential debate on October 22, 2020, one of dozens of times he made the claim during the campaign, <a href="https://factba.se/trump/search#stock%2Bmarket%2Bcrash" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">according</a> to transcripts gathered by Factbase.</p><p>Yet 72 days into Biden's first term as president, the stock market has not only gone up, but it has set multiple records, including on Thursday, when the S&P 500 <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/31/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">surpassed 4,000</a> for the first time in history.</p>
<p>The Dow Jones Industrial Average has also <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/dow-jones-closing-history-top-highs-and-lows-since-1929-3306174" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">broken records multiple times</a> since Biden was elected, beginning with the day Biden was sworn in. Since then, the Dow has surpassed 33,000 for the first time in history.</p><p>CNN <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/19/investing/biden-stock-market-election-inauguration/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a> in January that since Biden was elected in November, the stock market has had the "best post-election market performance for a new president in modern history."</p>
<p>The latest stock market surge <a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stock-market-reaches-record-high-163306607.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">follows</a> the announcement of Biden's new infrastructure plan, which could be behind the record stock market performance. Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/us-policy/2021/03/31/biden-infrastructure-climate-plan/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">plan</a> would modernize the country's roads, bridges, and airports, as well as focus on modernizing infrastructure to help battle climate change.</p><p>The stock market news also comes as the vaccine rollout accelerates, and after Biden successfully pushed through a coronavirus relief package in March to help aid the economic recovery effort — without a single Republican vote in the <a href="https://americanindependent.com/congress-gop-american-rescue-plan-president-joe-biden-1400-checks-covid/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">House</a> or <a href="https://americanindependent.com/democrats-advertising-2022-midterms-republicans-voted-against-virus-relief/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Senate</a>.</p><p>Experts predicted the relief package would bring "an almost immediate boost to the U.S. economy," the New York Times <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/11/us/biden-stimulus-speech-economy.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a>, with $1,400 checks and a $300 weekly increase to unemployment insurance likely to increase consumer spending as parts of the economy most hard-hit by the virus, including hospitality and tourism, began to show signs of life again with increased vaccinations.</p>
<p>On Friday, those predictions were bolstered when the Department of Labor announced that employers created a massive <a href="https://www.bls.gov/news.release/empsit.nr0.htm" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">916,000 jobs</a> in March, including more than 200,000 jobs at restaurants, bars, and hotels. That's even more than the 675,000 jobs predicted in a survey done by Dow Jones last month, <a href="https://twitter.com/CNBCnow/status/1377961690382368768" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">according</a> to CNBC.</p><p>Stock market futures continued to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/business/markets/premarket" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">rise</a> Friday morning.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
