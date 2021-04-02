EndorseThis: Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates 'Pranksgiving' With Trump Disses

The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates 'Pranksgiving' With Trump Burns

Screenshot form Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel loves to celebrate April Fools Day with his annual "Pranksgiving" episode, zeroing in on the former guy's "best" prank on the American people.

"Remember last year, when Trump promised the coronavirus would disappear by Easter?" Kimmel joked. "That was a good one. That was maybe the best one ever."

It's a day late but those Trump burns keep overnight. Enjoy.

Crazy Peeps, Palin Gets COVID & Clayton Kershaw's Interview with Guillermo www.youtube.com

Trump Predicted Slump Under Biden — But Markets And Jobs Are Surging

Screenshot from official @POTUS Instagram

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Donald Trump often said ahead of the 2020 election that if Joe Biden were elected, gains in the stock market would be destroyed.

