#EndorseThis: Kimmel Bites Trump Over Dog Charity Scandal

@nationalmemo

#EndorseThis: Jimmy Kimmel's Monologue Roasts Trump For Dog Charity And Vaccines

Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live

So Jimmy Kimmel obviously misses Donald Trump a lot and wanted to check in on the former president. What did he find? A tweeted photo that "makes him look like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips" -- and a scheme to apparently loot a canine charity in cahoots with his daughter-in-law Lara, "she of the plumped lips."

Yes, the news over the past few days shows that Trump went after the doggy dough. Shocking? Not really, but Kimmel turns this shaggy do story into hilarity.

Enjoy!


