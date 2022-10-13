The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Unanimous Jury Orders Alex Jones To Cough Up $965 Million

Alex Jones

Youtube Screenshot

Conspiracy theorist, falsehoods promoter for profit, and Infowars founder Alex Jones will have to pay families of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting at least $965 million in damages after a jury returned a unanimous verdict in a consolidated case. Jones for years had falsely claimed the 20 young children and six adults slaughtered while in their elementary school were “crisis actors.”

The Associated Press reported the total damages, which include amounts for emotional distress and slander. He will also have to pay attorneys fees, which will be awarded by the judge later.

Attorney Paul Butler said on MSNBC the punitive damages are about sending a message about the depravity here, and try to measure in dollars the depravity in such that anybody else who’s thinking about spreading lies like this can’t hide behind the First Amendment.”


MSNBC also reports Jones has gone back to denying the fact that Sandy Hook was a mass shooting, reporting he has recently said it is “synthetic as hell.”

CNN reports the “decision marks the culmination of a years-long process that began in 2018 when the families took legal action against Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, the parent of the fringe media organization Infowars.”

“Jones baselessly said again and again after the 2012 mass shooting, in which 26 people were killed, that the incident was staged, and that the families and first responders were ‘crisis actors.’ The plaintiffs throughout the trial described in poignant terms how the lies had prompted unrelenting harassment against them and compounded the emotional agony of losing their loved ones.”

Jones has reportedly made millions off his false claims.

Earlier at trial Jones told the court he was “done” apologizing, and claimed that he believed the false “crisis actor” claims he had made.

Jones was not in the courtroom as the damages were being read, but NBC’s Ben Collins reports on his radio show he said, “This must be what Hell’s like, they just read out the damages. Even though you don’t got the money.”

Jones also vowed, said, according to Collins, “We’re not going away, we’re not going to stop.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Related Articles Around the Web
Alex Jones

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

This ATACMS Missile Is The New Weapon We Should Send To Ukraine Now

Firing the Army Tactical Missile System

There are a whole bunch of letters in the name of this weapon, but what they mean is important: They stand for Army Tactical Missile System. It’s an upgrade from the HIMARS system – the High Mobility Multiple Artillery Rocket System that fires multiple rockets from a single launcher. The ATACMS fires a single rocket, but it will reach targets up to 190 miles away from the launcher, whereas the HIMARS will hit targets from about 10 to 50 miles away. All of these weapons systems use solid-,fuel rocket propulsion and GPS-aided guidance systems, meaning they are precision weapons, much more likely to hit what they are aimed at than conventional artillery or non-guided surface-to-surface rockets.

Keep reading... Show less
army tactical missile system

Eric Trump -- And Father -- Avoid Process Server In New York Fraud Case

Eric Trump

Since the attorney general of New York’s announcement of a civil lawsuit against the former president and his three adult children for “staggering” fraud in their family’s real estate business dealings last month, only two defendants named in the case haven’t been served: former President Trump and his son, Eric Trump.

Keep reading... Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}