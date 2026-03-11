Courage Over Fear: Will Americans Stand Strong For Free And Fair Elections?
Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-SC) is the go-to for both reassurance and resolve. That makes sense, since the South Carolina Democrat is a student of history — and has lived it.
He chronicles some of the country’s past, and his own, in his book The First Eight: A Personal History of the Pioneering Black Congressmen Who Shaped a Nation, published late last year.
It’s instructive to learn about the lives of these eight and the Jim Crow discrimination that thwarted Reconstruction and the political and civil rights progress of African Americans for nearly a century during and after their time.
But that doesn’t make what they accomplished meaningless. And it’s not as though the hard work stopped in the years between the post-Civil War eight and Clyburn’s election in the 1990s.
That’s the lesson Americans who fight for justice must never forget, even when the outlook is discouraging. Clyburn is a very real symbol of how risks can turn into rewards shared by those who follow — and as we witness the current retreat from those gains, initiated at the highest levels of government, his perspective couldn’t come at a better moment.
It is a week that has seen the 61st anniversary of what has become known as Bloody Sunday, the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. On March 7, 1965, state troopers violently attacked peaceful citizens seeking equal rights, particularly the voting rights denied African Americans during decades of disenfranchisement.
Many gathered this past weekend in Selma, among them Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore — a Democratic presence when GOP representation at the event has been sadly shrinking with each passing year — and people from the original march.
One thing they all had in common was worry that the battle over voting rights is far from finished. “I’m concerned that all of the advances that we made for the last 61 years are going to be eradicated,” 78-year-old Charles Mauldin, beaten on Bloody Sunday, told the AP.
The Supreme Court seems primed to obliterate what remains of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, passed after the bloody sacrifice of that day shocked the national consciousness. If given the green light, Republican-led efforts could eliminate majority-minority districts that have given Black and Hispanic citizens representation and a voice in Washington.
President Donald Trump, amid an unpopular war with Iran, has found plenty of time to demand that Congress pass stricter federal voting requirements to fight nonexistent fraud.
The federal government has embarked on what seems like another wild-goose chase in Arizona, seeking records related to the 2020 election, where numerous audits and reviews have proven Trump lost — a truth the president of the United States refuses to accept.
Critical midterm elections are around the corner, with the first primary elections a week old. How certain are free and fair elections, without interference or intimidation?
It was my question during a press conference preceding Trump’s State of the Union address last month. Clyburn was joined by fellow Congressional Black Caucus member Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California to offer insight that might be missing that evening.
Does the congressman fear a weakened Voting Rights Act would spell doom for Black voters?
“A lot of things went against us before we ever got the right to vote.”
He offered a reminder of what was happening in Alabama and a host of states in the South when John Lewis and the rest of the brave men, women and children marched. Many African Americans then did not have the right to vote.
“It wasn’t lack of desire, but obstacles placed in their way,” Clyburn said, noting poll taxes, literacy tests, “the violence and intimidation meted out to anyone who would even think of trying to vote, or registering a Black person to vote.”
“Yet there they were on that bridge, fighting injustice for themselves, of course, but mostly for those who would follow.”
No matter what the Supreme Court rules, “it will not take the vote away.” And one vote could make the difference, he said.
Maybe it does take people who have lived the fight to supply a call to action to those who might be scared away by state election laws designed to confuse or by poll watchers whose goal is intimidation rather than assistance.
Folks like Clyburn and Mauldin, who remembered what it took that day in 1965: “It wasn’t that we didn’t have fear, it’s that we chose courage over fear.”
Mary C. Curtis has worked at The New York Times, The Baltimore Sun, The Charlotte Observer, as national correspondent for Politics Daily, and is a senior facilitator with The OpEd Project. She is host of the CQ Roll Call “Equal Time with Mary C. Curtis” podcast. Follow her on X @mcurtisnc3.
Reprinted with permission from Roll Call
- Local Newspaper Slaps McConnell For ‘Segregationist’ Speech On Voting Rights ›
- Conservative Justices Attack The Voting Rights Act ›
- Graham Whines That Voting Rights Push Depicts Republicans As 'Racists' ›
- Jen Psaki Smacks Down Fox News' Doocy On Voting Rights (VIDEO) ›
- U.S. Civil Rights Commission Will Meet In North Carolina, Hotbed Of Voting Rights Struggle ›