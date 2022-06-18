The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

‘Vows Were Broken’: Kellyanne Conway Openly Rebukes Husband Over Trump

Kellyanne Conway Complains Bitterly About Husband’s War On Trump

Youtube Screenshot

When Kellyanne Conway appeared on CNN with host Michael Smerconish, things quickly went awry when he asked her about the chapter in her book that speaks of her husband, George Conway. Instead of focusing on the question, Conway spiraled off into a rant about her husband's stance on former President Donald Trump.

In fact, Conway's rant was so intense that Smerconish was barely able to get a word in. The highly-publicized couple has made headlines multiple times for their clash on Trump. Their feud began when George Conway publicly launched his attack against the former president on Twitter.

During the interview, Kellyanne Conway was also asked about her marital state given their political clash. She wasted no time weighing in.

"You know, in 2016, known as the year of the tweet, George Conway sent zero tweets," she began. "Now he's sent over 100,000. He can change his mind about Donald Trump, this is a free country, George has no allegiance to a political party or presidential candidate but his vows to me I feel were broken because we were all in."

She went on to discuss her book.



"You know, I also write in the book, Michael, that people like to say without Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump would not have gotten elected president of the United States, that's debatable," she said during the Saturday morning interview. "But without George Conway urging, if not insisting me, his wife, to take that campaign management job and helping out with more with the kids and home, I don't see how I could be the campaign manager the level I was. George was my partner."

"Did you ever say, George, what the hell are you doing here?" Smerconish asked.

"I did and that's in the book," she shot back. "All I got was a steady diet of 'Trump, Trump, Trump.' I will tell you that I know he's billed differently now, but for the three years, he was mentioned 48 times by the New York Times. He was mentioned 45 of the 48 times as, quote, 'Kellyanne Conway's husband.' We should be honest about how everybody came to know him and that he became some kind of resistance folk hero but not at a small cost.

"I feel that I should have known ahead of time if this thing called the Lincoln Project was going to exist there were going to be ads, dumping an op-ed the next day, his tweets are going to be about my boss," she continued. "Again, just so your viewers who are saying 'why did you have her on? I turned off the TV,' although they didn't or are reading online, they should know that George -- I feel like I was owed an explanation. And this is not the situation, I gave up millions of dollars to go be a public servant in the White House. George wanted to have a big job in the Trump administration, we moved our family to Washington as a family. He changed his mind about Donald Trump somewhere along the way. Famously, Donald Trump never changes. I didn't change my mind."

Shortly after the interview, Smerconish addressed critical responses to him having Kellyanne Conway on the show. During the interview, many frustrated viewers tweeted their concerns. His remarks came after one viewer even demanded that the interview footage be taken down.


Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Related Articles Around the Web
kellyanne conway

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump’s Coup Failed But The Danger Still Looms

Trump supporters storm Capitol on January 6, 2021

Youtube Screenshot

Every American recalls with pride the revolution of 1776, when our forebears joined together to cast off colonial rule and create a new nation. Far less familiar is one that was almost equally momentous: the revolution of 1800.

The presidential election that took place then, a dozen years after the ratification of the Constitution, was fraught with peril. Federalists, who supported incumbent John Adams, regarded his opponent Thomas Jefferson as a dangerous radical.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump

When A Trump Republican Wins, Those Screams Of ‘Fraud’ Go Silent

Trump Supporters

Youtube Screenshot

A raft of MAGA Republicans advanced to win their primaries, fueled by the Big Lie that the 2020 election, voter fraud, and the nefarious deep state have ensured that all the elections are rigged. But as this AP report details, they are cynically silent about their own victories. The elections that absolutely couldn’t be trusted can apparently be trusted just this once, at least among the primary winners.

They lead off with Jim Marchant, the Republican nominee for Nevada secretary of state who campaigned on the principle that every single elected official in the state since 2006 was “installed by the deep-state cabal.” Except him, should he win. His primary victory was pure as the driven snow. “I am beyond humbled by the overwhelming support of our campaign. Nevadans made their voices heard,” Marchant said. Funny how that works in a whole slew of races all over the country.

Keep reading... Show less
trump supporters
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}