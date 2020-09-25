Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Watch Lindsey Graham Freak Out: ’They Hate My Guts’

CBP photo by Glenn Fawcett

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

As deep red as South Carolina is — President Donald Trump carried the state by 14 percent in 2016 — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is fighting a surprisingly tough reelection battle this year. His Democratic challenger in South Carolina's U.S. Senate race, Jaime Harrison, is trailing him by only 1 percent in a Morning Consult poll released this week — while a recent Quinnipiac University poll found Graham and Harrison tied at 48 percent each. And during a Fox News appearance on Thursday, Graham complained about how robust Harrison's fundraising has turned out to be.

The South Carolina senator told Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt, "My opponent will raise almost $100 million dollars, Ainsley, in the state of South Carolina. The most money ever spent in the history of the state on a Senate race was by me in 2014, when I spent $13 million."

Graham went on to say that the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18 has energized Harrison's fundraising, which was already energetic to begin with.

"[Harrison] raised $6 million from the time Justice Ginsburg passed away within 72 hours," Graham told Earhardt. "And God bless Justice Ginsburg. We're celebrating her life. I appreciate waiting until Saturday to announce the replacement. But I'm being killed financially. This money is because they hate my guts."

Graham has drawn the ire of Democrats for insisting that a Senate vote on a Trump nominee for the Supreme Court needs to be held as soon as possible. This a major flip-flop from Graham, who previously promised that if a Supreme Court seat became vacant this election year, he wouldn't favor voting on a nominee.

Election expert Larry Sabato has shifted South Carolina's Senate race from "likely Republican" to "leans Republican."

Nearly 500 National Security Officials Say They ‘Fear’ For America Under Trump

Photo Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

Almost 500 national security experts — including 22 four-star military officers — slammed Donald Trump in a public letter released Thursday, calling him unfit for his role as commander in chief and endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The letter, simply addressed "To Our Fellow Citizens," is a bipartisan effort signed by prominent Republicans and Democrats alike who say they "fear" for their country under Trump. Signatories include former Navy Secretary and NASA administrator Sean O'Keefe, who served in both Bush administrations, and former Defense Secretaries Chuck Hagel, Leon Panetta, and Ash Carter.

