WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Driver Unless She Votes For Trump

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
At a grassroots roadside rally for President Donald Trump in Beverly Hills, supporters waved huge American flags, a QAnon conspiracy cult flag, banners that said "Trump 2020," and "Californians for Trump," and handmade and printed signs that read "Asians for Trump," "Latinos for Trump," and "Challenge your beliefs."
One social media user filmed the event from inside a car, capturing a man who threatened them to vote for President Trump.
"We got you now," said the man, pointing a small sword with a Trump flag at the end towards the driver. "Your mother voted for Trump."
"Your mother loves Trump – I asked her. We got your plates – we got you," the Trump supporters says, as a young woman in a tight-fitting tank top emblazoned with the American flag and holding a Trump flag over her shoulder walks by, giving the driver the finger.
The man walks to the front of the car, points, and returns to the passenger window.
"We got your plates baby. We know who you are now. You're going to vote for Trump whether you like it or not. You got no choice!"
"You cannot resist Trump, we got you. We fucking got you," he threatens.
As the car drives off a man, off camera says, "We got her plates."
Watch:
Trump supporters in Beverly Hills threaten people if they don't vote for Trump https://t.co/d8CBtP2Xh7— Fifty Shades of Whey (@Fifty Shades of Whey)1603883814.0
A CNN Senior National Security Correspondent weighed in:
Last week the head of US intel and the FBI warned about emails from Iran that threatened voters to vote for Trump "… https://t.co/CIa1ycczmS— Alexander Marquardt (@Alexander Marquardt)1603888127.0
Politico reporter:
Threatening strangers is a novel way to run a grassroots persuasion campaign. https://t.co/hwMyYtut7e— Marc Caputo (@Marc Caputo)1603887428.0
A few more responses:
I was with my mom and dad when as Black people they voted for the first time. I was young and I remember horrible r… https://t.co/NChAkGyJZV— Nikki Now💛🐝 (@Nikki Now💛🐝)1603885489.0
This is called VOTER INTIMIDATION and it’s ILLEGAL. https://t.co/0VWd8ZR4fO— TheOneAndOnlyRichie 🏳️🌈🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@TheOneAndOnlyRichie 🏳️🌈🇮🇹🇺🇸)1603889028.0
This is the face of the full-blown kakistocracy that awaits us if Trump is re-elected. It looks like a nation hijac… https://t.co/nhJRXgTuuu— Xander Eustice-Corwin (@Xander Eustice-Corwin)1603884287.0
Domestic terrorism plain and simple! https://t.co/agia6cgZVt— Keith Gilman (@Keith Gilman)1603888051.0
- Trump Campaign Recruiting Voter Suppression 'Army' Across States ... ›
- Barrett Wouldn't Say That Voter Intimidation Is a Federal Crime ... ›
- Election Experts: Roger Stone's Exit Polling Plan Smacks Of ... ›
- Voter Intimidation Efforts Erupt In Florida At Trump's Behest ... ›