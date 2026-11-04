Blue Tsunami Midterm Went Not Only Wide But Deep Downballot Too
Attacking trans kids didn’t work.
President Donald Trump making the election about himself didn’t work.
Redistricting didn’t work.
Mass immigration raids with murderous ICE goons didn’t work.
Massive money advantages and Elon Musk’s corrupt cash didn’t work.
Stupid arches, ballrooms, and the Reflecting Pool didn’t work.
Talking about Jon Husted’s stupid ass didn’t work.
Pretend outrage over the Cheesecake Factory didn’t work.
And Republicans suffered a historically massive defeat because they don’t work.
They let an addled, corrupt, morally bankrupt madman take over their party, then passively watched as he ground their party into dust.
At a moment that demanded courage and conviction, they cowered before the MAGA cult. Now they’re paying the price.
It’ll be a while before we get a full accounting of the GOP’s losses, but the scale of the Democratic victory is already staggering.
Democrats are on track for a double-digit Senate majority and a massive 70-plus-seat majority in the House.
Texas is seismic:
Think about what that means. Texas, the very heart of the modern conservative movement, has gone from one of the reddest states in the country to one where Republicans needed an aggressively gerrymandered state Senate map just to preserve their majority. Under a fair map, Democrats would have captured a trifecta.
Imagine Republicans winning the governorship and both legislative chambers in California or New York. Unfathomable, right?
And yet, that’s essentially what Democrats just pulled off in Texas.
Georgia delivered another stunning result:
Democrats swept every statewide elected office and flipped the state House, likely turning a 99-81 Republican majority into a 92-88 Democratic one.
Wisconsin:
And those are hardly the only state-level victories.
Other legislative chambers confirmed flipped as of publication:
Let’s not pretend this happened because Americans suddenly fell in love with the Democratic Party. Democrats aren’t particularly popular, either. But voters looked at what Republicans have done with their power, and delivered an unmistakable verdict.
They’ve now entrusted Democrats with an extraordinary opportunity. These swings are just unbelievable:
Winning elections is one thing. Delivering for the American people, restoring faith in government, and reversing the damage the Trump administration has inflicted on the very fabric of our society will be something else entirely.
Democrats will have to earn the trust voters placed in them today.
But that’s tomorrow’s challenge.
Tonight, we celebrate.
We earned this.
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