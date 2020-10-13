Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

WATCH: Barrett Deflects Questions On Roe, Despite Publicly Urging Its Reversal

Amy Coney Barrett

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is refusing to say if she thinks Roe v. Wade should be overturned.

During a back-and-forth question and answer session during her Senate Judiciary Committee Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday morning, Coney Barrett made clear she would not give Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein an answer.

The Democratic Senator from California asked Coney Barrett at least three times, but she refused to answer, leaving Feinstein to reply, "it's distressing not to get a straight answer."

Feinstein continued, asking, "Do you agree with Justice Scalia's view that Roe was wrongly decided?"

"Senator I completely understand why you are asking the question," Coney Barrett replied. "But again, I can't pre commit or say yes I'm going in with some agenda because I'm not, I don't have any agenda, I have no agenda to try to overrule Casey, I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come."

Feinstein moved forward.

"I don't know if you'll answer this one either. Do you agree with Justice Scalia's view that Roe can and should be overturned by the Supreme Court?"

That's when Coney Barrett appeared to hint that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, saying the "contours" of the case "could come up again.""I think my answer is the same, because, you know, that's a case that's litigated, it could, you know its contours could come up again in fact do come up, you know, they came up last term before the court."

Feinstein concluded, "Well, that makes it difficult for me. And I think for other women also on this committee."

Right wing extremists have been trying to strip women of their constitutional right to abortion for decades.

Mother Jones D.C. bureau chief and MSNBC analyst David Corn responded, saying Coney Barrett "signed at least two ads decrying Roe and calling for overturning it so abortion could be criminalized. That sounds like an agenda."

Roe v. Wade is the landmark Supreme Court ruling that found a woman has a constitutional right to obtain an abortion. It has been the law of the land since 1973.

Watch:

#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project Burns Fox News Phonies And Their 'Trump TV'

@nationalmemo
Screenshot from Lincoln Project's 'Trump TV'

Everybody complains about Fox News – lately even Trump! – but nobody ever does anything about the toxic Murdoch network. Until now, that is, because today the Lincoln Project delivered a brutally mocking two-minute video of right-wing sycophants posing as broadcast journalists. Watching Lou Dobbs, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity abandon all dignity before their orange-tinted White House idol is truly hilarious, even more so now that Trump is constantly bitching about them.

No matter how abject and servile they are, we know there's never enough groveling to satisfy this empty narcissist. It's not a happy topic for them or their steroid-maddened master.

Hearing that the Fox News gang doesn't appreciate the "Trump TV" takedown, Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson taunted them on Twitter: "Come at me, bro." So far, none of them has showed up.



