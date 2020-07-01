Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Biden Accuses Trump Of ’Surrender’ To Virus In Fiery Speech

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon in a strong speech, and with it seems to have buried his Republican opponent's "Sleepy Joe" nickname for him.

Biden slammed Trump in a series of hits about the coronavirus pandemic, reminding voters that as far back as February he has been warning about COVID-19, and detailing the actions that must be taken at the federal level to protect Americans.

In addition to his display of competence on handling pandemics, contrasting himself with Trump, Biden attacked the President directly.

"Trump called himself a wartime president. Now, it seems like our wartime president has surrendered."

"President Trump failed us."

And he urged everyone to "wear a mask. Period."

"We can't continue half recovering, half getting worse," Biden said. "We can't continue half with a plan and half just hoping for the best. We can't defeat this virus with a piecemeal approach."


We don't need a cheerleader, Mr. President, we need a President, Mr. President," Biden said blasting Trump for not taking responsibility and blaming others.

"Mr. President this is not about yu, it's about the health and welfare of the American people," Biden added, blasting Trump for "midnight tweets," and saying now is not the time to "wash your hands and walk away from responsibility."

Supreme Court Orders Montana To Fund Religious Schools

The White House

States can't cut religious schools out of programs that send public money to private education, a divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

By a 5-4 vote with the conservatives in the majority, the justices upheld a Montana scholarship program that allows state tax credits for private schooling in which almost all the recipients attend religious schools.

