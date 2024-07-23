Harris Campaign Brings In Over $81M During First 24 Hours After Biden Nod
President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris at 2:13 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. Almost immediately, donations to the Democratic fundraising site ActBlue exploded, reportedly peaking at over $12 million an hour on Sunday night.
On Monday afternoon, the Harris campaign reported that it had collected $81 million in the first 24 hours after Biden’s endorsement. That number is the largest 24-hour haul in the 2024 race so far, greatly exceeding the $52.8 million that Donald Trump reportedly brought in following his conviction on 34 felony counts. Harris’ campaign added 43,000 new recurring donors, with over half signing up for weekly donations, the campaign said in a press release on Monday.
But the good news doesn’t stop there. Because the burst of money into Harris’ campaign may have also generated millions for Democrats up and down the ticket.
ObservableHQ tracks contributions to ActBlue by regularly checking the site’s overall ticker. (The operator of ObservableHQ does note that we shouldn’t assume the ticker is as reliable as ActBlue’s FEC reports, however.) It reported a daily total of over $66 million for Sunday. On Monday morning, that number swiftly passed $80 million, and as the clock counted down to the same time as Biden’s Sunday endorsement, the total for the 24-hour period hit: $97.99 million. So close. About 30 minutes later, it topped the $100 million line.
As of this writing, the estimated amount raised since the endorsement stands at $107.7 million, with contributions still coming in at a rate of about $3 million per hour. This is still only Monday afternoon, and this is already the biggest week that ActBlue has seen through this election cycle.
In fact, Sunday’s estimated $66,813,025 in contributions put it at the top of ActBlue’s all-time best days, barely beating out Sept. 19, 2020, when a wash of contributions followed the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. At 4:45 PM ET, Monday’s total stood at $40,924,752. That puts it in the top five days overall, with several hours of prime-time fundraising remaining.
The contributions being reported by ActBlue are not exclusively funds going to the Harris campaign. This is a compilation of all ActBlue candidate contributions over this period. Some part of these totals—hopefully millions—is sloshing over into Senate, House, and state government races.
In addition, Harris is certainly collecting money from other sources. ActBlue generally handles smaller contributions from individuals. It’s just one route for funds to reach Harris’ campaign. A single massive Zoom call on Sunday evening hosted by the organization Win With Black Women reportedly attracted so many participants that the COO of Zoom had to step in to raise the limits. That call alone raised approximately $1.5 million in grassroots contributions. When the final totals are in, the Harris team may have eclipsed their reported $81 million haul.
What’s clear is that Biden ending his campaign and endorsing Harris uncorked a flood of Democratic contributions. A lot of that money is going to Harris. Some of it is going elsewhere.
It’s all good.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.