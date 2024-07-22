The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Praising Biden, Bill And Hillary Clinton Vow To Elect Harris

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he is ending his campaign.

“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can do to support her,” the Clintons said in a joint statement.

