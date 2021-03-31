The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Trevor Noah Breaks Down 'Biggest and Best' Conspiracy Theories

@nationalmemo

Trevor Noah (and the former guy)

Screenshot from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

According to Trevor Noah, "No one does conspiracy theories like the United States." With the former guy still spewing spew election conspiracies as QAnon dominates the Republican Party, his observation seems sickeningly apt.

America is infested with so many conspiracy theories, in fact, that it's hard to keep track of all of them. That's why Noah is here to give us an in-depth breakdown of the "biggest and best, from Jeffrey Epstein to QAnon."

It's well worth the time -- you can laugh and learn.

Conspiracy Theories: Born in America | The Daily Social Distancing Show www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
conspiracy theories

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Biden Kicks Off Effort To Reshape Economy With Infrastructure Plan

@reuters

President Joe Biden

By Jarrett Renshaw (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call for a dramatic and more permanent shift in the direction of the U.S. economy with a roughly $2 trillion package to invest in traditional projects like roads and bridges alongside tackling climate change and boosting human services like elder care. He also aims to put corporate America on the hook for the tab, which is expected to grow to a combined $4 trillion once he rolls out the second part of his economic plan in April. Coupled with his recently enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Biden's infrastructure...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
biden infrastructure program

Close
Copy link