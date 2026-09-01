Danziger Draws
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
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Classified Leak Reveals 'Growing Turmoil' In Military Over Hegseth And IranMatthew RozsaSeptember 01 | 2026
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
President Donald Trump's war in Iran has become increasingly unpopular, not only among independents and Democrats but even his own Republican base. Now a new report reveals that the war is worrying America's top military officials about whether they can do their jobs in their assigned regions of the world.Keep reading...pete hegseth 0
Bari Weiss' CBS News Frames El-Sayed With Islamophobic 9/11 'Analysis'John Knefel@johnknefelSeptember 01 | 2026
Bari Weiss
CBS News published an August 31 article linking Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed with the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the latest example of the news organization’s rightward shift under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. In reality, El-Sayed's comments, which he made on social media, were sober and well within the bounds of typical political discourse.Keep reading...bari weiss 0
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- Hegseth For President? It's A Laughable Idea That Must Be Taken Seriously ›
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- Senate Dems press Hegseth for answers on Stars and Stripes independence ›
- Opinion | Pete Hegseth captures Stars and Stripes. That matters — even if you aren't military. ›
- Hegseth hit by probe threat as snitch accusations circulate at 'Stars and Stripes' - Raw Story ›
- Hegseth fires "Stars and Stripes" journalists, deepens Pentagon press crackdown - Salon.com ›
- Pentagon fires Stars and Stripes leaders amid Hegseth pressure campaign | CNN Business ›