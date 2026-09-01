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Danziger Draws

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.

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Classified Leak Reveals 'Growing Turmoil' In Military Over Hegseth And Iran

Matthew RozsaSeptember 01 | 2026Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

President Donald Trump's war in Iran has become increasingly unpopular, not only among independents and Democrats but even his own Republican base. Now a new report reveals that the war is worrying America's top military officials about whether they can do their jobs in their assigned regions of the world.

Keep reading...

pete hegseth 0

Bari Weiss' CBS News Frames El-Sayed With Islamophobic 9/11 'Analysis'

John Knefel@johnknefelSeptember 01 | 2026Bari Weiss

Bari Weiss

CBS News published an August 31 article linking Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed with the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the latest example of the news organization’s rightward shift under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. In reality, El-Sayed's comments, which he made on social media, were sober and well within the bounds of typical political discourse.

Keep reading...bari weiss 0

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Classified Leak Reveals 'Growing Turmoil' In Military Over Hegseth And Iran

Bari Weiss' CBS News Frames El-Sayed With Islamophobic 9/11 'Analysis'

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