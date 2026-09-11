New Report Explodes White House Claims Of 'Decimating' Iran's Missile Capability
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have spent the last few months bragging that they’ve decimated Iran’s ballistic missile capability. But a new report says otherwise.
According to The Wall Street Journal, intelligence sources said that Iran is back to producing ballistic missiles at several underground sites, including the Khojir facility in the southeastern region of the country. They also said that Iran is currently attempting to build new underground assembly facilities.
When Trump first started the war in March, he and his team quickly claimed that Iran’s capabilities had been destroyed following U.S. bombing runs.
That claim kicked off a pattern that has gone on for months, with the Trump administration insisting that Iran has been pacified and that victory is just around the corner. But in reality, Iran has fought back, killing people and asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz, leading to rising fuel costs.
In April, Trump specifically said that the U.S. military had “beaten and completely decimated Iran.” But within two days, Iran shot down a U.S. fighter jet.
Trump was back at it again on Wednesday, telling reporters that Iran “can’t hold out any longer” and that signs of strength from Iran are a ploy to “get a nice, weak group of people in there” ahead of the midterms.
The Iran war has been a constant problem for Trump—and it’s all of his own making. He and the GOP were already unpopular thanks to mass deportations and healthcare cuts, but the war and its death toll and effect on the economy has Republicans scrambling.
The Journal’s report undermines one of Trump’s central arguments about the war: that the goal was to cut off Iran’s access to weapons. It also exposes the falsehood of his claims about “decimating” Iran.
No wonder he’s now trying to bribe voters.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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