Danziger Draws
September 03 | 2026
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
From Your Site Articles
- Comparing Trump’s Current Approval Rating With Presidential History’s Biggest Losers ›
- New 538 Poll Average Shows Trump Approval In Steep Decline ›
- Latest Polls Show Trump With Worst Ratings Of His Second Term ›
- Polls: Trump's Support Dwindling Down To His Base Of MAGA Diehards ›
- CNN Poll: Trump Approval Sinks To Lowest Level Since January 6 Insurrection ›
- The Issue That Won Trump Another Term Is Now His Worst Nightmare ›
- First Year Poll: Americans Scorn Trump For Making Everything Worse ›
- Poll: Trump Approval Plummets To New Low As Republicans Start Defecting ›
- Will Trump's Approval Sink Into 'Scary 20s'? White House Insiders Are Very Afraid ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- Trump's approval rating stuck at record low for third week in a row ›
- EXCLUSIVE: Trump approval falls to 33%, lowest of his presidency, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds | Reuters ›
- Trump approval dips to new low as Iran war weighs on support: Poll ›
- Trump Approval Rating Down 14 Points Among Republicans Since April 2025 ›
- Trump’s approval ratings endure a cruel summer ›
- Donald Trump’s approval rating | The Economist ›
- Trump Approval Rating: Latest Polls | Silver Bulletin ›