Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: In Debate With Perdue, Ossoff Says 'It's Not Just That You're A Crook'

@nationalmemo

Georgia Jon Ossoff

Have you been hoping someone would punish obnoxious racist Sen. David Perdue? Ever since he mockingly mispronounced the first name of Kamala Harris, millions of Americans have awaited the Georgia Republican's comeuppance.

Last night his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff faced Perdue in debate – and made a big, loud down payment on what the world owes him.

Answering the Republican's hackneyed charge that he wants to impose "a radical socialist agenda," Ossoff reminded Georgia voters how and why their senator came under federal investigation – and then unloaded on him.

"Perhaps Senator Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the Covid-19 pandemic," said the Democrat, turning toward him, "if you hadn't been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading." While insisting last winter that coronavirus was no worse than the flu, Perdue was profiting from scores of stock trades that indicated awareness of the imminent pandemic and the economic upheaval it would bring.

"It's not just that you're a crook," continued Ossoff. "It's that you're attacking the health of the people that you represent." That moment of unvarnished truth went viral, gaining over three million views; it was, as one observer noted, "the most West Wing moment I've ever seen in real life." The look on Perdue's face as he stands stiff and silent is an indictment of himself.

Recent polls show Ossoff drawing even with Perdue, so perhaps in this election he'll be able to give the incumbent what he truly deserves: early retirement.





Related Articles Around the Web
david perdue
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

‘Facts Matter’: Vermont Urges Kavanaugh To Correct Major Error In Voting Rights Opinion

@DRBoguslaw

Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images via Ninian Reid

On Wednesday, Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos took an extraordinary step to set the Supreme Court straight with a letter asking Justice Brett Kavanaugh to correct a recent opinion.

In a court decision on Monday that ruled against allowing ballots to be counted in Wisconsin after Election Day, Kavanaugh wrote a concurring opinion that incorrectly claimed Vermont had not changed its election rules for the unprecedented challenges facing the 2020 election, despite obvious evidence to the contrary.

Keep reading... Show less
brett kavanaugh