The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

FBI Chief Accuses Capitol Attackers Of Domestic Terrorism

FBI Director Christopher Wray

By Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) - FBI Director Chris Wray on Tuesday accused supporters of Donald Trump who carried out a deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol of domestic terrorism and vowed to hold them accountable. "I was appalled that you, our country's elected leaders, were victimized right here in these very halls," Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. "That siege was criminal behavior, pure and simple. It's behavior that we, the FBI, view as domestic terrorism." It was Wray's first testimony in Congress since the attack, a failed bid to block Congress from cer...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
fbi domestic terrorism

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Lying About Garland, Cruz Gets Publicly Rebuked By Senate Judiciary Chairman

Lyin' Ted Falsehoods About Garland Corrected By Senate Judiciary Chair

"Senate Aviation and Space Subcommittee Hearing (NHQ201905140057)" by NASA HQ PHOTO is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) voted with many of his Republican colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee against confirming Judge Merrick Garland to be the next Attorney General, and did so in a speech designed for the Fox News and OANN cameras – and the fact-checkers. In short, most of Cruz's claims were lies, easily smacked down by Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Keep reading... Show less
ted cruz

Close
Copy link