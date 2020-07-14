Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Florida Republican Who Voted Against Masks Now In Critical Condition With Covid-19

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Refusing to wear a face mask or take the threat of COVID-19 seriously is a badge of honor among some far-right Republicans, but that outlook can have tragic consequences. In Florida, St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron — a Republican supporter of President Donald Trump — is now hospitalized with COVID-19 after voting against a county measure that called for mandatory mask wearing.

The Florida Politics website reports that according to his daughter, Ashley Waldron Zapata, Waldron is "still sedated and in critical condition…. The hospital is working hard to keep him comfortable and continuously monitoring him."

Waldron, according to Zapata, "went into septic shock" and was in the "most critical of conditions." However, she indicated that his condition is improving.

Zapata said of her father, "His blood gas levels have improved today, and numbers are holding. Although we are not out of the woods, today has been a good day."

Florida is among the Sun Belt states that has recently seen a troubling surge in the number of new COVID-19 infections.

GOP Fears Weak Online Fundraising Jeopardizes Senate Majority

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A true blue wave in November would not only include former Vice President Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump, but Democrats retaking the U.S. Senate, expanding their majority in the House of Representatives, and winning victories in state races. None of that is guaranteed to happen, but according to an article by Elena Schneider, James Arkin and Ally Mutnick in Politico, some Republican activists are worried that when it comes to U.S. Senate races and online fundraising, the GOP is falling short.

"The money guarantees Democrats nothing heading into November 2020," Schneider, Arkin and Mutnick explain. "But with President Donald Trump's poll numbers sagging and more GOP-held Senate races looking competitive, the intensity of Democrats' online fundraising is close to erasing the financial advantage incumbent senators usually enjoy. That's making it harder to bend their campaigns away from the national trend lines — and helping Democrats' odds of flipping the Senate."

