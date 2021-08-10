The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Fox Uploads Two Versions Of Trump — With Or Without Election Lie

Former President Donald Trump

Photo by Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

Fox News was publicly caught over the weekend attempting to edit out false claims that former President Donald Trump made in a phone interview — ironically enough, on a program called Unfiltered with Dan Bongino — from the version the network posted on YouTube and its own site. And now, faced with backlash from a problem of the network's own making by even having Trump on the air in the first place, Fox has set up a Choose Your Own Adventure pathway: A person can watch Trump with his election lie, or without it.

Fox is currently being sued for billions of dollars by two voting machine companies over the network's role in helping to spread lies about the 2020 election. In addition, YouTube has previously banned content that spreads baseless claims of voter fraud to deny the 2020 election's legitimacy, in the wake of the January 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. (YouTube's enforcement has been spotty, though.)

As Mediaite documented on Sunday, Fox News clearly edited out Trump's claims of a "fake election" from the videos it posted online — otherwise posting the entire interview, but cutting out approximately five seconds.

Here was Trump during the live broadcast on Saturday, threatening that the country would not "stand for it much longer" against the "fake election":

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It's a disgrace what's happening, and I don't think the country's going to stand for it much longer, they are disgusted. You have a fake election, you have an election with voter abuse and voter fraud like nobody's ever seen before, and based on that, and based on what happened, they are destroying our country, whether it's at the border, whether it's on crime, I could say in plenty of instances, including military.

And here is the edited version that Fox posted to YouTube, as well as on its own website, in which Trump's words became a more generalized complaint about conservative grievances:

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It's a disgrace what's happening, and I don't think the country's going to stand for it much longer, they are disgusted. They are destroying our country, whether it's at the border, whether it's on crime, I could say in plenty of instances, including military.

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington, who has vocally promoted the defeated president's election lies, then took to Twitter to attack both Fox News as a company for having put Trump's "honest statement" down an Orwellian "Memory Hole" — and host Dan Bongino personally, telling him in a since-deleted tweet (preserved in screen grabs by Mediaite) that his show ought to be called "FILTERED" instead.

Bongino then responded to Harrington, promising that he was "looking into it," and complaining that he "wasn't even contacted BEFORE" Harrington attacked him. "I've been a staunch ally to President Trump from the beginning, even when others sold him out," the Fox host wrote.

Harrington followed up on Twitter Sunday night — interestingly enough, by taking down and then posting a new version of her "Memory Hole" tweet — shifting the blame entirely onto the network. "This had nothing to do with @danbongino," she wrote, further adding: "It was @FoxNews who cut out President Trump's statement about the Fake Election, just like they have cut out coverage of election fraud ever since."

screen grab

Whether in response to the general right-wing outrage, or even a specific inquiry from Bongino, Fox has now given in — as it now provides versions of the interview both with and without Trump's election lie.

Following the video originally posted on Sunday, with a length of 16 minutes and 12 seconds, Fox has now posted a new version on Monday at 16 minutes and 17 seconds, restoring Trump's election lies roughly nine minutes into the interview.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
fox news

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

'Scandalous' Violations Of Campaign Finance Law By Top GOP Funding Site

RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

In 2019, the Republican Party launched its fundraising platform, WinRed, a GOP counterpart to the Democratic fundrasing behemoth ActBlue. And in the 2020 election, according to Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger, WinRed "raised more than $2.24 billion for GOP campaigns and committees." Sollenberger reports that according to campaign finance experts the Beast interviewed, WinRed "has not disclosed possibly tens of millions of dollars in PAC expenses" and "has kept secret the identities of the people and firms who work for it and provide its services."

Keep reading... Show less
winred

Judge Smacks Down DeSantis Order Barring Vaccine Passports

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Although Republicans are fond of saying "let the free market decide," far-right Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis clearly has not taken that position with businesses in his state that favor vaccine passports — he opposes them outright, regardless of what the business thinks is best. But now a federal judge has sided with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings over DeSantis and ruled that the company can require passengers to show proof that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Keep reading... Show less
desantis vaccine passorts
x

Close
Copy link