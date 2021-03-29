The National Memo Logo

Fox News Hires Lara Trump Despite Dog Charity Scandal

Lara Trump

Photo by DougCoulter is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Fox News has hired yet another person extremely close to former President Donald Trump, Lara Trump, despite saying last week she "absolutely" is considering a U.S. Senate run that her father-in-law himself has been promoting.

The Fox & Friends crew welcomed Lara Trump to the "family" Monday morning as a new Fox News contributor, with two of the three co-hosts applauding her.

"I'm so excited to be joining the Fox family," Lara Trump told viewers. "I sort of feel like I've been an unofficial member of the team for so long."

Trump, a former TV producer, worked on both the Trump 2016 and 2020 campaigns in various roles including fundraising.

Trump is fresh off a public relations disaster after news broke she reportedly has been funneling nearly $2 million from a dog rescue non-profit into the Trump resorts, most recently via a fundraiser that may have been the catalyst for shutting parts of Mar-a-Lago down after a coronavirus outbreak.

News organizations and media outlets, even including Fox News, usually immediately part ways with employees who publicly acknowledge they are considering entering politics. It is a stark departure for Fox News to hire someone who just confirmed they are considering a run for the U.S. Senate.

Media Matters' Director of Media Intelligence, Lis Power, weighed in

Watch the announcement:

