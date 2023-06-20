The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Fox Host Bret Baier Bluntly Tells Trump: 'You Lost The 2020 Election' (VIDEO)

Fox News host Bret Baier on Monday confronted Donald Trump over his oft-repeated lie that he actually won the 2020 presidential election, bluntly telling the former president “you lost.”

The exchange occurred during an exclusive Fox News interview with Trump, who is currently the Republican front runner for 2024. During one segment of the interview, the Fox News host asked the former president how he plans to win back the “female independent suburban voter” who abandoned his campaign in 2020.

“First of all, I won in 2020 by a lot, okay?” Trump argued. “Let’s get that straight. I won in 2020.”

“That’s not what the votes show,” Baier replied.

Trump implored Baier to “look at True the Vote,” a conservative vote-monitoring organization that's "responsible for amplifying conspiracies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen," ProPublica reports.

“If you look at everything you want to look at, you look at True the Vote, where they have people stuffing the ballot boxes on tapes,” Trump said.

“Mr. President, that was all looked into,” Baier replied.

“Let’s go to recent,” Trump continued. "FBI Twitter. Let’s go to recent, the 51 agents. All corrupt stuff, Bret.”

Trump invocation of “FBI Twitter” likely refers to recent efforts by Trump allies including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to prove the FBI worked with Twitter to suppress stories about President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. “51 agents” likely refers to revelations that the “Biden for President campaign helped to organize the open letter that spread disinformation about Hunter Biden’s famous laptop computer,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

“That’s cheating on the election,” Trump argued.

“I understand about Hunter Biden, all fair things,” Baier said. “But, you lost the 2020 election.”

“Uh, Bret,” Trump shot back, as he started again about voter fraud.


“There were recounts in all of the swing states,” Baier said. “There was not significant widespread fraud.”

Trump then told Baier to “look at Wisconsin,” which the former president claimed “practically admitted it was rigged.”

“[The recounts] didn’t look at the right things, Bret,” Trump argued.

Baier then brought Trump back around to the question at hand, asking the former president: “This is how you’re going to tell that independent suburban woman voter to vote for you?”

Trump replied that his campaign is “off to winning an election."

"And I think we’re winning very well," he added.

Watch the full exchange below via Fox News or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

