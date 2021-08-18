The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

How DeSantis’ Obsession With Fox News Is Ruining Florida Now

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to ravage Florida and the southern region of the United States, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) appears dead-set on ignoring advice from experts to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In Vanity Fair, Charlotte Klein explains how the governor's obsession with Fox News may be backfiring on him. Klein notes that a new report has revealed the governor "has yet to meet one-on-one with his state's top public health official this year" despite making time for numerous Fox News appearances.

On multiple occasions, Gov. DeSantis, also a loyal Trump supporter, has been questioned about his handling of the pandemic. From his condemnation of vaccine passports and signing of an executive order banning mask mandates, to the uptick in COVID cases among children, DeSantis has faced criticism for his decisions. However, he has adamantly defended his actions by referring to baseless claims or hearsay from like-minded "experts."

Some of those same off-base claims come straight from the conservative news depot: Fox News. Vanity Fair's Klein offers highlights from an exposé written by Tampa Bay Times political editor Steve Contorno. After reviewing hundreds of pages of emails between DeSantis' office and Fox News, Contorno broke down the connection between the Republican governor and the news outlet.

Following Trump's presidential election loss, DeSantis' Fox News airtime requests soared, with the Florida governor being asked to appear on the network "nearly once a day."

"In a detailed exposé about the symbiotic relationship between DeSantis and Fox News, Tampa Bay Times political editor Steve Contorno reviewed emails between DeSantis's office and the network that totaled more than 1,000 pages. Contorno found that the governor is a mainstay on the network; he was asked to appear 113 times, "or nearly once a day," in the period between November 2020 and February 2021, after Donald Trump's loss."

Veteran Republican media strategist Adam Goodman weighed in on DeSantis' television appearances."This heightened exposure has boosted DeSantis's name recognition and made him a familiar face to important Fox viewers, potentially furthering his presidential ambitions," Goodman said.

"He's been given the first Fox audition for 2024, which also means he gets to set the bar," Goodman told The Tampa Bay Times. "That means all the other competitors when they have their chance to have their day on Fox, there's a measuring stick that they're going to be up against, and that's the governor of Florida."

DeSantis' right-wing media profile may be on the rise, but so are COVID cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations in his state. It's clear Floridians are the ones suffering the consequences.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ron desantis

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Cruz Torched On Twitter For Sleazy Attack On CNN Correspondent

@alexvhenderson

Sen. Ted Cruz

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With Afghanistan having fallen to the Taliban following the withdrawal of U.S. troops, CNN's Clarissa Ward has been on the ground in Kabul fearlessly covering that tense and dangerous situation. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, on Monday, used the tragedy to take a cheap, baseless shot at Ward, and he is being slammed for it on Twitter.

Ward, reporting on Afghanistan's transition from a fragile democracy to a far-right Islamist dictatorship under the Taliban, was wearing a head covering and concealing her hair:

Keep reading... Show less
clarissa ward

Republicans Frantically Erasing Trump’s ‘Historic’ Deal With Taliban

images.dailykos.com

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

As Taliban forces entered Kabul—Afghanistan's capital and largest city—and Afghans rushed to Hamid Karzai International Airport in a last-ditch effort to flee the regime, the Republican National Committee (RNC) decided it no longer wanted to claim credit for the "historic peace agreement" the Trump administration brokered with the Taliban.

As recently as June, the RNC website boasted that Trump had "continued to take the lead in peace talks as he signed a historic peace agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan, which would end America's longest war." The RNC page linked to articles calling the deal a "decisive move" toward peace and "the best path" forward for the U.S.

Keep reading... Show less
trump deal with taliban
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}