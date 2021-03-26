The National Memo Logo

Sweeping Election Law Changes Signed By Georgia Gov. Kemp

Jennifer Jordans of Atlanta speaks against SB 202 at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta on March 25, 2021

Photo by Alyssa Pointer/TNS

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp quickly signed a vast rewrite of Georgia’s election rules into law Thursday, imposing voter ID requirements, limiting drop boxes and allowing state takeovers of local elections after last year’s close presidential race. Kemp finalized the bill just over an hour after it cleared the General Assembly, leaving no doubt about its fate amid public pressure against voting restrictions. Republican lawmakers pushed the legislation through both the House and Senate over the objections of Democratic lawmakers. The legislation passed along party lines in both chambers, with vote...

Trump Gang Tries To Punish Rep. Cheney For Impeachment — And Fails

Donald Trump Jr.

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Wyoming's Republican-controlled Senate killed a scheme by Donald Trump backers to make it harder for a pro-impeachment congresswoman to keep her seat.

