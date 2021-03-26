Sweeping Election Law Changes Signed By Georgia Gov. Kemp

<p>The state Senate voted on Wednesday to defeat a bill to require primary candidates in future elections to receive an outright majority or face a runoff.</p><p>Supporters said such a bill would prevent unpopular candidates from winning with a narrow plurality, while opponents called it unnecessary and costly for county elections officials. It failed following a 15-14 vote.</p><p>The bill was largely seen as targeted against Wyoming's at-large U.S. representative, House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney — who has already drawn multiple 2022 <a href="https://politics1.com/wy.htm" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">primary challengers</a>.</p>
<p>Cheney earned the ire of <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-joins-gop-attacks-rep-liz-cheney-n1234683" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Trump</a> and his <a href="https://trib.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/cheney-trump-should-not-be-playing-a-role-in-the-future-of-our-party/article_607f36cb-909f-5e6d-8346-e1a5213e5007.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">supporters </a>for not being loyal enough to the twice-impeached, one-term president. She criticized his foreign policy, voted to impeach him for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and said in February that she does not believe Trump "should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country."</p>
<p>While it is unclear how he knew about it, Trump's longtime strategist Corey Lewandowski <a href="https://www.wyofile.com/trump-jr-uses-wyoming-legislation-to-further-cheney-feud/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">endorsed</a> the Wyoming legislation before it was even publicly announced, suggesting it would help Republicans defeat her.</p><p>"What we have in Wyoming — which is a statewide district, one member of Congress represents the whole state — we've got six, seven, or eight candidates who all think that they're the best candidate to beat Liz Cheney," he told a right-wing outlet in February. "The problem with that is, in a multi-candidate field, the incumbent has an advantage — name ID, money, recognition, which means if we have six or seven candidates running, she may have the chance to get through a primary."</p><p>"Now, I believe they're going to change the rules in Wyoming and that would then require a runoff if you don't get over 50 percent," he added. "That's very good news for the Trump candidate. The former president will choose, I believe, and a small group of advisors will help him make some recommendations on who he ultimately endorses in that race, but I can assure you, it will not be Liz Cheney."</p>
<p>Don Trump Jr. also <a href="https://trib.com/news/state-and-regional/donald-trump-jr-lobbies-for-wyoming-election-runoff-bill/article_cf7958dc-c140-5a6d-b3d0-aa57bb5c2cd4.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">got involved</a>, urging pro-Trump forces in Wyoming to <a href="https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1369098382296424451" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pressure</a> their legislators to back the bill, <a href="https://legiscan.com/WY/bill/SF0145/2021" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Senate File 145</a>, to punish Cheney.</p><p>"Any Republican in Wyoming who does Liz Cheney's bidding and opposes SF145 is turning their back on my father and the entire America First movement," he <a href="https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1369316073506545665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1369316073506545665%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftrib.com%2Fnews%2Fstate-and-regional%2Fdonald-trump-jr-lobbies-for-wyoming-election-runoff-bill%2Farticle_cf7958dc-c140-5a6d-b3d0-aa57bb5c2cd4.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> on March 9. "Support SF145 and let's send Lincoln Project Liz into retirement in 2022!"</p><p>The Team Trump effort to change the law and <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/28/politics/donald-trump-cheney-mccarthy/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">oust Cheney</a> is part of a wider plan to <a href="https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/us-elections-government/ny-impeachment-trump-gop-comeback-20210216-ayvd2heqoncljlu3psto7xa5se-story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">retaliate</a> against the handful of congressional Republicans who voted to impeach him, backed his conviction, or <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03/25/john-thune-reelection-mcconnell-trump-477886" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">spoke out</a> against his seditious attempts to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.</p><p>Donald Trump himself <a href="https://trib.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/cheney-trump-should-not-be-playing-a-role-in-the-future-of-our-party/article_607f36cb-909f-5e6d-8346-e1a5213e5007.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reportedly</a> told Wyoming's Republican state chair last month that he was willing to come campaign in the state, aiding the anti-Cheney effort.</p><p>Last month, he <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/26/politics/anthony-gonzalez-trump-max-miller-ohio-16th-district/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">endorsed</a> a primary challenger to an Ohio representative who backed Trump's second impeachment.</p><p>"Current Rep. Anthony Gonzalez should not be representing the people of the 16th district because he does not represent their interest or their heart," Trump said in a press release. "Max Miller has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"</p><p>He has also vowed to campaign against other "disloyal" Republicans, including Georgia Gov. <a href="https://www.wabe.org/georgia-governor-ready-for-2022-run-despite-trump-threat/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Brian Kemp</a> and "<a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03/06/trump-lisa-murkowski-2022-474028" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">disloyal and very bad</a>" Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
