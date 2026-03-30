'Draft Lindsey Graham!' MAGA War Opponents Troll America's Loudest Hawk
Conservative Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is not only a supporter of President Donald Trump's war against Iran — he also favors an expansion of U.S. troops in that conflict. But he is getting some pushback from other parts of the right.
In Montana, Tom Jandron, a Libertarian candidate running for the U.S. Senate, proposes subjecting the 70-year-old Graham to the military draft. Jandron, in a March 25 post on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "I'm running for US Senate. If elected, the first bill I introduce will draft Lindsey Graham into any conflict he publicly supports while in office."
Republican opponents of the Iran war are speaking out against Graham as well.
On X, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), tweeted, "Washington's war machine is hard at work. They are try to drag us into Iran to make it another Iraq. We can't let them."
The Hill's Sarah Fortinsky, in an article published on March 30, reports, "Graham, a longtime war hawk and close Trump ally, has drawn sharp criticism in recent weeks from fellow Republicans for urging the administration to ramp up military pressure on Iran and send more troops overseas…. Earlier this month, in an interview on Fox News' 'Hannity,' Graham floated sending more troops overseas as he urged U.S. allies in the Middle East to step up support."
Graham's "longstanding support for overthrowing the Iranian regime," according to Fortinsky, has "fueled backlash among an anti-interventionist wing of the GOP that is wary of a widening conflict and the scope of Graham's influence over Trump Administration policy."
On social media, GOP activist Meghan McCain — the late Sen. John McCain's (R-AZ) daughter — said of Graham, "Nothing like a single, childless, septuagenarian telling American mothers to send their children to go possibly die in a war."
On X, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) posted, "There are some in the Senate that advocate for war everywhere. Lindsey Graham is one of them. He does NOT tell the President what to do, nor does he control Congress. I have spoken with the administration a number of times, as well as other members of Congress over the last week or so, and nothing has changed regarding boots on the ground."
Luna also wrote that there should be "NO BOOTS on the ground" in Iran and that if Graham "wants to go fight in a foreign conflict, let him be the first to volunteer."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet