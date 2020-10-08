Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Polling Experts Say Democrats Will Keep House Majority -- And May Expand It

@alexvhenderson

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump, during one of his MAGA events in September, predicted that Republicans will retake the U.S. House of Representatives this year. But according to a new analysis by polling expert Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight, that possibility is most unlikely. Released on October 7, "FiveThirtyEight's 2020 House of Representatives Election Forecast" says that Democrats have a 92-97 percewnt chance of maintaining their House majority in November — and it is possible that they will even expand it slightly.

FiveThirtyEight's Nathaniel Rakich explains, "While Democrats are slight favorites to flip the Senate and Joe Biden is a solid-but-not-overwhelming frontrunner for the presidency, Democrats have between a 92 and 97 percent chance of keeping control of the House."

Rakich goes on to say that there are "three versions" of FiveThirtyEight's House model: a "lite version," a "classic version" and a "deluxe version." The "lite version," according to Rakich, "relies primarily on polling" and "gives Democrats a 97 in 100 chance of" keeping their House majority — while the "classic version…. blends polls with fundamentals like partisanship, incumbency advantages and candidates' fundraising" and "gives Democrats a 93 in 100 chance" of doing that. And the "deluxe version," Rakich adds, "incorporates polls, fundamentals and expert ratings from the Cook Political Report, Inside Elections and Sabato's Crystal Ball" and "gives Democrats a 93 in 100 chance of" maintaining control of the House.

"All three versions more or less agree, though, that Democrats will essentially stand pat in the House or pick up a few extra seats," Rakich explains. "That's an impressive achievement considering the heights they reached in the 2018 midterms, when they scored a 235-199 majority despite a congressional map that favored the GOP."

Rakich doesn't use the word "gerrymandering" in his FiveThirtyEight article, but it's a word that is certainly applicable when it comes to the House. Democrats enjoyed a major blue wave when they retook the House in 2018 and enjoyed a net gain of 40 seats, but many pundits have argued that the blue wave would have been even bigger had the GOP not gerrymandered so many House districts.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
house democrats
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

#EndorseThis: 'Rise Up' To Honor America's Health Care Heroes

@nationalmemo

The United Hospital Fund's "Rise Up"

Screenshot from YouTube

Let's forget for a moment that self-aggrandizing blowhard in the White House -- you know, the Covid-19 patient who thinks he's a hero because he got the world's best medical care (and got lucky, at least so far, unlike the hundreds he apparently infected).

Instead let's talk about -- and hear from -- a few of the real heroes in our world: the health care workers who were ready to give what Lincoln called "the last full measure of devotion" -- risking and sometimes laying down their lives for all of us. At the United Hospital Fund gala in New York City this week, a group of these shining stars performed Andra Day's beautiful Rise Up, whose lyrics so aptly express the courage and determination of them and their sisters and brothers everywhere.

And I'll rise up
I'll rise like the day
I'll rise up
I'll rise unafraid
I'll rise up
And I'll do it a thousand times again
And I'll rise up
High like the waves
I'll rise up
In spite of the ache
I'll rise up
And I'll do it a thousand times again

Click below -- and share.

(And if you have a few dollars to spare after you dab away the tears, please make a donation to the United Hospital Fund.)


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
hospital workers