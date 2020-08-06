Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project Appoints Kushner 'Secretary Of Failure'

Lincoln Project "Secretary of Failure" screenshot

Sooner or later, the Lincoln Project had to train its scope on Jared Kushner, Trump's empowered son-in-law who has botched every important assignment in the White House. With signature remorseless style, this ad explains how has failed all of them: "This pampered princeling has never met a problem that he couldn't f*ck up."

Sadly for 150,000 dead Americans and counting, one of those Kushner assignments was a strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, he has declared victory and accomplished nothing.

We warmly congratulate Jared on his new title: "Secretary of Failure."




Minnesota Natural Wonder Is On Trump Team’s Hit List To Despoil

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Photo by briandjan607 / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from DCReport

Trump administration action that could spoil a Minnesota wilderness with acidic damage for centuries would benefit the landlord of the president's children.

Former President Jimmy Carter signed a law more than four decades ago to prohibit mining in the Boundary Waters, a pristine wilderness. With more than 1,000 lakes, it stretches almost 200 miles along the U.S.-Canada border in Minnesota.

