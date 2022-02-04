The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Jen Psaki Shuts Down Reporter's Lies About Biden And Police

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not mince words when she pushed back against a reporter who accused President Joe Biden of failing to speak out "forcefully" against cop killings.

On Thursday, February 3, briefed a group of reporters on Air Force One while traveling to New York. The purpose of the trip was for Biden to meet with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and New York Mayor Eric Adams, both Democrats. However, the briefing took an interesting turn when Washington Times White House correspondent Jeff Mordock attempted to criticize the president for his condemnation of violence targeting police officers. Psaki quickly fired back with records of Biden's speeches and quotes on the matter.

Here is the dialogue of Psaki's verbal sparring match with Mordock.

Mordock: Jen, we’ve had six law enforcement officers killed by criminals this year. The President has not spoken out forcefully against any of these attacks. Even some of his supporters say the lack of forceful condemnation is demoralizing to police. Why hasn’t he spoken out more forcefully against these attacks?

Psaki: More forcefully against attacks against police officers?

Mordock: Yes.

Psaki: He went and gave an entire speech to the — to the police forces just a few months ago. He — we have put out statements, and he has condemned the violence and the attacks on these police officers. He’s reached out to family members. He is somebody —

Mordock: But why not (inaudible) —

Psaki: Let me finish my answer, because I think that’s an inaccurate characterization. And you haven’t even given me names of who you’re talking about.

Mordock: Well, Charles Wilson is —

Psaki: But the President’s —

Mordock: (inaudible) of the National Association —

Psaki: — the President’s record —

Mordock: of Black Law Enforcement Officers. He’s one of the people who said it’s demoralizing.

Psaki: The President’s record is very clear here. He has a long record of advocating for, supporting through funding, through speaking out, the role of local police, of national police and the important role they place — they play in addressing crime and keeping communities safe.

Mordock: Why not go to one of the officer’s funerals, if you’re going to come to New York, and show support for the law enforcement?

Psaki: The President — we have been planning this trip in coordination with the mayor’s office. We’ve invited a number of officials to attend the trip. He also is, as you know, going to the police headquarters to make clear his strong support for them.

Despite Murdock's claim, not only did Biden address the violence on Thursday, he also met with the families of slain New York police officers.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet


From Your Site Articles
Jen Psaki

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Fox News Hires Slew Of Republican Operatives And Trump Staffers — And Zero Journalists

Fox News Hires Slew Of Republican Operatives And Trump Staffers — And Zero Journalists

portside.org

Since the start of President Joe Biden’s term, Fox News has hired at least nine editors who previously worked for former President Donald Trump's administration, Republican campaign offices, or Republican politicians. Many of those editors now cover politics for FoxNews.com.

Fox's Republican hiring spree has come as the network has further cast aside its so-called “news” division in favor of right-wing opinion and Republican-friendly “reporting.” (The division between Fox News’ “opinion” and “news” division has always been a sham.)

Keep reading... Show less
Republicans

Yes, Mitch, Black Women Are Americans Too

Yes, Mitch, Black Women Are Americans Too

Image via Twitter

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was shocked and, indeed, insulted that anyone would ascribe even a hint of racist intent to his recent statement that divided the electorate into African Americans and Americans: “If you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”

On the one hand, that outrage was pretty rich coming from the man who treated the first Black president of the United States as an annoyance to be dismissed or ignored, especially when that president attempted to appoint a Supreme Court justice, one of the duties of — the president of the United States.

Keep reading... Show less
Mitch McConnell
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}