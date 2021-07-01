The National Memo Logo

Alex Jones Claims Government Is Listening To His Chats With Tucker Carlson

Photo, left, by the State of Texas (Public domain). Photo, right, by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

ALEX JONES (INFOWARS HOST): Tucker Carlson has basically the highest ethics I've seen in journalism. He's incredibly smart, he's grown up, he's woken up to things being very sinister and he's come a long way, and he's surpassed really the work I've done. And Tucker understands what's happening and Tucker has the text messages from scores of people that are not in communication with each other, given to him in a file going back years, and it's because Tucker is smarter than them and he's laid the trap, and he knows about the FBI informants and the, quote, "unindicted co-conspirators" just like they did with Julian Assange setting him up.

...

JONES: We know that they spy on my text messages, my email, everything, and it's all given to Democrats, law firms, universities, think tanks. I mean, this is a major criminal operation, and that's exactly what Carlson talked about. That's exactly what Carlson talked about is how they are passing his information around, trying to find something he said unethical or racist, and of course, they can't. And that means they're reading my text messages to Tucker Carlson and our conversations and they're listening to conversations. And I'm gonna stop right there. And we already know that.
Trump Impeachment Lawyer Made Deal That Sprung Cosby From Prison

Bruce Castor

Photo by United States Senate (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Bill Cosby was released from prison yesterday despite his 2018 conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault and a 2019 verdict that upheld that ruling. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby's conviction on a technicality, and barred him from further prosecution.

Keep reading... Show less
