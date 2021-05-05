Justice Department Must Release Barr Memo On Trump's Obstruction Of Mueller Probe
May 05 | 2021
A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to release a confidential memo that former Attorney General William Barr cited as justification for not charging ex-President Donald Trump with obstructing Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia. The March 24, 2019, memo was crafted by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel to review the Mueller report’s refusal to exonerate Trump of obstruction — and Barr leaned heavily on the document in declining to charge the former president with a crime. Still, Barr never released the memo publicly, pr...
