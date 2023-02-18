The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Kari Lake Targets Former Crush DeSantis, Claiming Soros Endorsed Him

Kari Lake

Kari Lake

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is now taking aim at Florida Gov. Ron. DeSantis (R) despite praising him for being a prototype for her political party.

Lake's remarks came on Thursday, February 16 when she shared an article published by the Gateway Pundit which featured a headline that read: “The Kiss of Death – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Endorsed by George Soros (VIDEO).”

According to Mediaite, Soros has not publicly endorsed DeSantis, but predicted that he would likely end up clinching the Republican presidential nomination over Trump.

“He is likely to be the Republican nominee,” said Soros, who described DeSantis as “shrewd, ruthless and ambitious.”Lake's latest remarks are a distinct change in tone considering her previous admiration for the popular Republican leader.

Per the news outlet: "Previously, Lake had not only generously speculated on DeSantis’s anatomy, but observed that 'Every GOP Governor in the country looks to DeSantis for leadership on how to run a state.' At one point during her doomed campaign, she argued that the fact that DeSantis had endorsed her told voters 'everything' that they needed to know."

Lake's attack leveled at DeSantis comes just months after she lost the Arizona gubernatorial election to her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
kari lake

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles

Neofascist Failure: Ukraine Army Is Crushing Wagner Group Mercenaries

@DavidNeiwert
Neofascist Failure: Ukraine Army Is Crushing Wagner Group Mercenaries

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Historians and other observers have often noted that, while fascists are very good at starting wars, they are inevitably incompetent when it comes to executing them. “Fascist governments are condemned to lose wars because they are constitutionally incapable of objectively evaluating the force of the enemy,” wrote Umberto Eco in his seminal essay on “Ur-Fascism.” This is essentially a cognitive flaw, caused by their fundamental insistence on trying to force reality to conform to their view of the world.

Keep reading...Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}