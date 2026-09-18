Fox News Hides Contributor Karl Rove's Column Warning Against GOP Bigotry
Fox News contributor Karl Rove sounded the alarm about a rising tide of racism and antisemitism within the Republican Party in his Tuesday column for The Wall Street Journal. But while CNN and MS NOW have both covered Rove’s warning, the network where he has worked since 2008 has not mentioned it.
Rove, who masterminded George W. Bush’s campaigns for Texas governor and president and served in his White House before joining Fox, wrote on Tuesday that he planned to “vote for only the second Democrat in my life” rather than support Republican nominee Bo French’s campaign for Texas Railroad Commission.
Rove pointed to the “raw, uncut bigotry” displayed in the racist social media post French authored Sunday about students at the University of Texas, as well as other “bigoted comments” French had made. But Rove also extended his argument well beyond French, writing that “the GOP has a growing number of Bo Frenches—and not only in Texas.”
He continued:
Conservatism and the party it dominates have an increasing number of bigoted advocates of a “heritage America” composed of white descendants of the original European settlers. There are “just asking questions” Jew-haters, misogynists who worship hypermasculinity, conspiracy nuts seeking clicks for profit, and religious bigots who won’t differentiate between Muslim terrorists and Muslim American patriots.
Rove is correct that the GOP has what New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie describes as a “neo-Nazi problem.” And his message is essential for the viewers of Fox, whose stars played a key role in mainstreaming white nationalist ideas once relegated to the fringe of American politics.
But while Rove’s column drew attention from his employer’s mainstream competitors — garnering about 15 minutes of coverage on MS NOW and four minutes on CNN as of 1 p.m. ET on Thursday — his colleagues at Fox have not mentioned it, and he hasn’t been hosted on its airwaves since its publication, according to a Media Matters review.
Indeed, Fox has not mentioned French a single time since his social media post. Meanwhile, others on the right like Benny Johnson and Jack Posobiec have filled the vacuum by defending the Texas candidate.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
- GOP Guru Rove: Trump Must Intervene To Save Paxton From Talarico Surge ›
- Karl Rove: Trump Is 'Helping Democrats,' Should Stay Out Of Midterm Campaign ›
- Rove's Warning: Latino Voters In Texas Are Fleeing The GOP Before Midterm ›
- Karl Rove says he'll vote against Bo French in Texas race ›
- Extra: Karl Rove's Midterm Warning for the GOP & President Trump - FOX News Rundown (Season 7, Episode 477) - Apple TV ›
- Republican Election Guru Karl Rove Goes Nuclear on Trump’s Midterm Plan ›
- A Look Ahead at US Politics in 2026 With Karl Rove | Baker Institute ›
- Karl Rove Warns Republicans That Trump Will Screw Up Midterms For 1 Devastating Reason ›