As Measles Outbreak Claims Lives Of Unvaccinated, RFK Jr. Warns Of 'Vaccine Injuries'
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered remarks at the Children’s Health Defense conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. The anti-vaccine advocacy organization, once led by Kennedy, was excited to hear that Kennedy is still dismissive of the measles outbreak that has claimed the lives of both children and adults.
“We care about every child who dies from measles—they get headlines, Kennedy said. “Shouldn’t we—I’d ask you—care about children who are dying or suffering or being injured by vaccine injuries?”
Kennedy’s ridiculous comments come on the same day that Pennsylvania’s health department has asked the CDC for emergency support for the measles outbreak. Pennsylvania health officials are asking that the CDC finally recognize the measles-associated deaths it has been unwilling to officially count so far.
Kennedy’s tenure as top public health official has seen the worst outbreak of measles in decades due to declining vaccination rates—which is in no small part because of the work of Kennedy and groups like the CHD have done promoting misinformation about vaccine safety.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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