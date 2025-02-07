Fox News Hiring President's Daughter-In-Law Is Beyond Parody
February 07 | 2025
In a new piece for MSNBC, I detail the ethical absurdity of Fox News hiring the sitting president's daughter-in-law:
Media observers have long recognized that Fox News effectively serves as an arm of President Donald Trump’s political apparatus. But with Wednesday’s announcement that the network has tapped his daughter-in-law, Lara, to host a weekly show, it’s clear Fox has abandoned any pretense that it functions as something other than a state TV channel.
...
Indeed, this deal is almost comically corrupt. No one should have any illusions that Fox has hired Lara Trump to produce anything other than crude propaganda for her father-in-law and his administration. And the arrangement for Fox to put money into the president’s family member’s bank account became public two days after Donald Trump met with network owner Rupert Murdoch in the Oval Office and publicly criticized his Wall Street Journal’s editorial board.
No credible news outlet would employ the president’s relative as a host. But Fox doesn’t function like a normal news outlet, and its executives apparently no longer care to pretend otherwise. Turning over airtime to Lara Trump is simply a natural progression for a network that merged with the White House during the president’s first term and is returning to that form for his second.
Read the whole thing here.
From Your Site Articles
- Trump's Handpicked Co-Chair: 'In America, We Get Ahead By Merit Alone' ›
- Fox's Lara Trump Recites Litany Of Lies On Mar-A-Lago Search ›
Related Articles Around the Web