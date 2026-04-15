Longtime MAGA Shills In Right-Wing Media Now Question Trump's Mental Condition
n the past few days, some right-wing media pundits have criticized 79-year-old President Donald Trump over concerns about his age and mental acuity, describing him as an “old man.” The New York Times recently scrutinized Trump’s potentially diminished mental and physical capacities to serve as president, and polls indicate that a majority of the American people are growing increasingly concerned that Trump’s advanced age is causing him to be more erratic.
Over the past two months, a growing chorus of dissident voices in right-wing media have broken with Trump over his war with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Some figures have even called for the president to be impeached or removed from office via the 25th Amendment. This week, Trump posted a seemingly AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ and also attacked Pope Leo XIV as “Weak” and captive to the “Radical Left.” Right-wing pundits criticized Trump for his “sloppy” attack on the pope and his “sacrilegious” post.
Right-wing radio host Jesse Kelly commented at length on Trump posting an image of himself as Jesus, saying, “Older people, they do struggle with some aspects of social media,” adding “There’s also a possibility he’s just old."
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
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